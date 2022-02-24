“Let your eyes look straight ahead; fix your gaze directly before you.”
-Proverbs 4:25
“Squirrel!” This single word summarizes our lives and more specifically, the condition of our hearts. This word gained popularity in the 2009 movie, Up, for meaning “easily distracted.” We are living in a world full of distractions. Everything is competing for our attention and it’s easy to get caught up in the lights and sounds of this crazy world. And yet, the One who matters most is right before us in plain sight.
What is your gaze fixed upon? Have you been too busy eyeing something or someone other than Jesus? Maybe you’ve been too busy scanning the craziness around that you haven’t been able to fix your eyes upon anything. At this point, perhaps just being able to focus on anything would feel like success. We certainly all go through seasons or phases when we’re living a life of distractions. We struggle to focus at all or we’re fixated on something that ultimately blocks our view of Christ. It’s been my experience that God is not hard to find, but rather focusing on God is the difficult part. The challenge is in not allowing our eyes to wander and hearts to waver. Too often, we see and feel everything but what’s right in front of us.
Despite this crazy, fast-paced world, let’s remember to look straight ahead. Let’s not waste our time focusing too intently on things other than Christ. When we feel overwhelmed by the rush of this world, let’s remember to “look straight ahead and fix our gaze directly before us.” It’s then we will see God most clearly.