I remember that March so well. My Grandma, mom, daughter, and myself had taken Spring Break to go to Bentonville, Ark. to visit a long-time friend of our family. Life was pretty normal when we left, and while we were there, things changed rapidly, seemingly each night. We’d wake up the next day and watch as city after city established their procedures and protocols for lockdown or quarantines. For our final day there, we had planned to wake up, eat a mid-morning breakfast and then make our way home. We decided to get up and on the road by 6 a.m., to ensure we could make it back to Iowa and home to our families.
We were still living in Urbandale at the time and I was eager to get home to Jay and settle in for whatever was to come. And goodness, I don’t think any of us could have predicted what in fact was to come.
We’ve seen it, even experienced it, dozens of times in the communities and world we live in. A global or community event strikes and while we are still in the tilt-a-whirl of understanding what is happening, something shifts in us all.
We resort back to the comfort of community. We run back seeking and sharing kindness and compassion, and heaps of grace, because everything is chaotic, except for that. Those are traits we have control over, pandemic or not.
I expressed my feelings as this, in April of 2020:
There was a moment, when all that is Covid-19 was developing, that the social media world was quiet from the hate, strong opinions, ugly words, he-said she-said, I’m right, your wrong, mentality.
It was brief but it was there. It was beautiful!
The uncertainty rallied us quickly and tightly. It shook us up and caught us off guard a bit. We were tender and confused and scared. We were kind.
We didn’t assume the world needed our opinion or that we were professionals in medicine, or law, or in running our state and country, or teaching!
I really loved those moments.
The world feels loud again. I’ve stopped watching the daily press conferences and am opting to read the printed briefings. I am scrolling quickly through social media, because quarantine is wearing on us and we are getting a little loud with one another again.
But! There is so much joy circulating around. Towns rallying, teachers on parade, people making signs and staking them in yards, aunties driving by and dropping off goodies, people meeting in big open back yards for a little social distancing love.
If you are feeling weighed down I encourage you to disconnect from the noise, and when you plug in again, be a share-er of hope, happiness, and love. None of those require our opinions to be involved!
We are in this together.
So what changes in us? What is the timeframe that our human-nature needs before we resort back to self-shouting opinions and lack of grace? Our human-natured arrogance and pride sneak back in so quickly that we forget that if we just set ourselves aside, we will all benefit - ourselves included.
The setting aside of ourselves isn’t easy, by any stretch of the imagination. If it was, we wouldn’t have anything to say about this topic. No, it’s a continual awareness and decision to put on the traits of kindness, gentleness, self-control (of our attitudes, and words, and tone, and typing fingers) into motion, everyday. To be generous and joy-filled, and patient.
We are our best selves when we are our best selves towards one another. And there are no rules stating we have to wait for a community or global crisis to do so.
So this week, my goal is to look for ways to be intentionally kind. Not just the natural ones that come from smiling at the cashier, or thanking someone for holding a door. But an actually intentional mission of kindness, and grace, and compassion, even when it doesn’t make sense. Because that’s when it matters most of all.
Until Next week,
Mallory