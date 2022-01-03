Congratulations to the Cass County Choral Society for an incredible Christmas show and cantata performance. It was so moving and touched my heartl Their future performances are definitely on my list to attend. Hope they go on your list. Let us support our excellent local talent!
Letter to the Editor - Stellar Entertainment in Atlantic
jeffl
