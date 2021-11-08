I urge everyone to make the time to vote for the next mayor of Atlantic. I believe the best choice for the job is Grace Garrett. She goes out and looks at what is taking place in our community, she listens to the concerns of the citizens of Atlantic and works hard to make improvements where she can.
As a member of the city council, she has promoted goodwill and taken steps to move forward with new ventures for businesses and growth within our community. It is time for a new voice with new ideas for our city.