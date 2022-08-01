The life of a farmer is quite isolated. My daily routine changes with the seasons but most of the time I spend by myself outdoors. This morning I was pulling weeds, a task I actually enjoy when conditions are right. From my forty plus years of observation, July seems to be the month when weeds are working their hardest to take over fields, lawns, roadsides and gardens. The one weed I struggle with is barnyard crabgrass; it appears this time of year and lays its tentacles down so it is extremely hard to get to the main plant. Many other plants are displaced when pulling the long arms of the weed out of the ground.
A time of transition
Jeff
