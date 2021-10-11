Supports Casady for city council
Hi, this is Tim Hobbs from Atlantic. I'm in ward 5 of the city council. Dick Casady has been a good councilman for our ward. He listens to the constituents and he does a good job. And he needs to be re-elected and I support him. He's been good for Atlantic and our fifth district. He's a hard worker and looks out for his constituents. Vote Dick Casady in the upcoming election.
Thanks so much volunteers!
I want to thank all the volunteers who came to clean up our town of Wiota on Saturday. They helped me tremendously by trimming several trees on my property, removing all the down tree limbs and so on, and hauling them away. I and Wiota residents are very grateful. Wiota has some nice people. Carol Page from Wiota.