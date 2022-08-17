Whew – what a weekend with my vehicle.
Actually, this time around, it was all about a flat tire at the Atlantic Golf & Country Club.
The front passenger tire went flat while I was covering the Tournament of Champions Friday afternoon at AGCC. Actually, it went flat while parked in front of the News-Telegraph office, but I was able to put air in the tire at a nearby service station ... enough to get the vehicle back to the golf course.
It was quick before said tire was flatter than a pancake, this time (apparently) for good.
With some help from a few folks at AGCC – Doug Leonard, CJ Noelck, Darby McLaren – we attempted to change the tire ... only to find no one could remove the lugnuts. So my Escape sat parked in the lot of the golf course overnight, while I got a ride home.
Next morning, a service truck from Dvorak Tire came and was able to remove the tire. Turned out the lugnuts were “stripped,” from the last time the tire was removed. (Which was apparently by the previous owner, when they purchased new tires.)
The tire was not fixable; the tread had become separated due to age. So there I was ... most of the weekend, my vehicle riding on one of those mini-sized spare tires, and a front driver’s side tire that, well, wasn’t reliable. (Apparently, its tread was worn as well.)
Monday afternoon, with a set of new tires on the vehicle from Dvorak’s, I was ready to go.
Thanks to everyone who helped me out over the weekend as the vehicle situation was straightened out. Riding – and still running – as good as new. As good as any 120,000 mile vehicle should, I suppose.
Hopefully now, there will be no more problems with my vehicle. After an expensive engine repair earlier this summer, my finances could use a rest.
* * *
It’s hard to believe we’re just days away from our first high school football game of the 2022 season.
It’s the time many of us sports editors live for – the excitement of hard-hitting and touchdowns aplenty. This, as our attention remains focused on the pennant races in Major League Baseball, the stretch run of the NASCAR season, along with other high school sports, including cross country and volleyball.
Colleagues of mine have often wondered what makes high school football so popular. Such as, why do they call it Friday Night Lights, and why our blood boils as we cheer for teams with – locally – mascots of Trojans, Cougars, Tigers, Bulldogs, Spartans, Chargers, Vikings and Wheelers.
Teams have been practicing since Aug. 8, with many of those teams having been at various team camps prior to the “Family Week” break, and others having their own pre-season team camps the first week of August.
While most teams have kickoff nights on Friday, Aug. 26, a few schools will have pre-season scrimmages. Atlantic is among those teams, with a scrimmage against Carroll this Friday night at Carroll Athletic Stadium.
A Week 0 game follows, with Audubon, a semifinalist in eight-man last year, clashing with an always dangerous Winfield-Mount Union squad, that game at Martensdale, just west of Indianola.
And then, the games begin in earnest.
We’ve already published a “sneak peek” article to whet appetites. More in-depth interviews and articles are coming in the next week.
And then, kickoff.
And with that, at least for the next nine weeks – longer, depending on who makes the playoffs – another fun season of Friday night football.
May the best teams win.
* * *
Speaking of football, there’s reports that the Iowa High School Athletic Association might be short 200 officials for the fall season, and it could affect Friday night football statewide if this trend continues.
WHO-TV reported on the trend toward fewer officials being available, and it’s a concerning trend. Lewie Curtis, the IHSAA Director Of Officials, told the Des Moines TV station that this could lead to less experienced officials for varsity games or perhaps even moving games to a different day, perhaps Thursday or Saturday.
Who would have thought this was coming?
It’s hard to say whether coaches, parents and fans are to blame. I know there’s been well-publicized incidents of fans being verbally abusive toward referees, often over what they perceive as “bad calls.”
Curtis told WHO, though, that targeted abuse is rare.
“That’s not typical for what happens to officials,” he said in an interview with WHO. “Typically, officials go they officiate a game there’s always tension. It’s part of competition. They know that they go do the game, they do the best job they can and then they leave.”
Online courses are available, and the examination, I’m told, is easy. The whole process, in fact, is easy.
The hope is that this trend reverses itself soon and we can get back to enjoying the game.
And with that, the old adage stands: Let the coaches coach, the players play, the reporters report and the officials call the game. The fans get to relax and enjoy a football game ... or volleyball, basketball, wrestling ... .
* * *
With the above in mind, let’s not forget that Friday night high school football has been one of those things we’ve taken for granted.
Just remember how it was two short years ago.
In mid-July, there was doubt there would be a fall football season and that the lights would be dark on Friday nights in September and October due to COVID-19.
Iowa was among those states that elected to kick off a fall season. There were some bumps in the road, with some local teams quarantining due to a player or two who fell ill with the coronavirus, and a few schools deciding to forego the season due to the risks of a mass outbreak.
But the season ended with six state champions and fans – for the most part – got to be a part of it all.
Here’s hoping that an official shortage doesn’t put the game at risk again.