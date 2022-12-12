I grew up in a small town in southern California and spent many Saturdays at the Mission Theater down at the end of Mission Street. Sometimes we would walk there, though it seemed like a long way, and sometimes Mom would drop us off with some candy money and a dime to call when the show was over.
I don’t even know how many hours my sister and I spent sitting in the dark scaring the bejesus out of ourselves with movies like “Tales from the Crypt”, and later the “Omen” and “The Exorcist.” In 1975 we watched “Jaws” and stopped swimming in the ocean for a while. And it took me an embarrassingly long time to realize that the theater wasn’t just playing the same movie every Monday - the classic “We’re Dark Mondays.”
It wasn’t all horror movies, but for some reason they are the ones that stick with me. The thing is, I’m not a fan of horror movies; I don’t even like commercials advertising horror movies - probably because scenes from those films stick with me to this day.
But, despite the self-inflicted trauma, I still remember details of that theater and cherish the memories of those afternoons and evenings. I know that times change. Kids today have more options, with streaming services, video and so forth. But sitting in your living room just doesn’t compare with the excitement of a dark theater watching it on a big screen. For a few hours we were free and it was exhilarating.
It saddens me to think the kids of Atlantic will soon be without that.
On Thursday the city’s Board of Adjustment will consider approving a conditional use permit to allow the Atlas Atlantic Cinema to be used as a church. The permit is being applied for by the New Life Church which has been holding services there on the weekends and is trying to buy the property. If that happens it is likely the end of the movie theater.
To their credit Cass Atlantic Development Corporation and the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce didn’t take the news lying down, and they quickly put together a group who tried to buy the property with the intention of saving the theater. For reasons known only to the buyers, they were unsuccessful.
You can’t really blame the owners for wanting to sell. They say they aren’t making money thanks to a shutdown during COVID, a change in the way studios release movies and changes in the way the public views them. That makes sense.
And to be clear, the church has done nothing wrong. They needed a building and found one.
But the question is, is that going to be the best use of the building? It’s not a question if it can be done, it can. It’s a question of should it be done.
That’s up to the Board of Adjustment to decide. Can they do anything to stop the sale? The short answer is probably not, but maybe. But should they? Yes.
City code specifically states that churches are allowed in C3 areas - as long as they have a conditional use permit. The BOA has a list of seven specific criteria to evaluate in deciding to approve or deny a permit.
They are:
a. That the establishment, maintenance, or operation of the conditional use will not be detrimental to or endanger the public health, safety, morals, comfort, or general welfare;
b. That the conditional use will not be injurious to the use and enjoyment of other property in their immediate vicinity for the purpose already permitted, and will not substantially diminish and impair property values within the neighborhood;
c. That the establishment of the conditional use will not impede the normal and orderly development and improvement of the surrounding property for uses permitted in the district;
d. That adequate utilities, access roads, drainage and/or necessary facilities have been or are being provided;
e. That adequate measures have been or will be taken to provide ingress and egress so designed as to minimize traffic congestion in the public streets; and
f. That the conditional use shall, in all other respects, conform to the applicable regulations of the district in which it is located, except as such regulations may in each instance, be modified as provided in Article 23.
g. That the proposed use shall be consistent with the comprehensive plan.
Some of the requirements are clearly met.
But could a case be made that a church in an already congested area will lead to increased traffic congestion? Maybe. Would increased traffic, and less available parking impact existing businesses? Absolutely.
A theater generally operates at night, after businesses have closed, a church may not and more daytime traffic will lead to less parking in a finite space for those businesses. That’s math.
In the end it will come down to the views of the neighboring landowners - the ones most impacted by the decision - and whose opinions will matter most. If they convey to the board that they believe the change would lead to more traffic congestion, more parking problems and that would adversely impact their businesses - that might give the Board something to hang their hat on and deny the permit.
It would be a tough pill to swallow for both the theater owner and the congregation. But it wouldn't have to be the end of the road.
Officials with the buyers group say their offer still stands - and I’m told it was substantially over the owners asking price and I’ve been told that the church would still be allowed to rent out the space as it currently does.
But if it’s a building of their own they desire, I have no doubt that the community would step up and help find a new home - it might not be easy, but the goodwill generated by the move would be immeasurable.
There is one more thing that should be noted. Never has the importance of shopping local been more apparent. We can’t very well complain about the lack of amenities if we don’t utilize the amenities we have. No business can consistently lose money and no community can thrive and grow without a vibrant retail sector. It falls on all of us to support those that have chosen to live and work here and provide the goods and services we all need.
We - the community at large - are the ultimate arbitrators and we all have a part to play in what we want our community to look like. Think of this as a warning shot - a reminder of what’s at stake when we take what we have for granted.
It’s clear from the public reaction that the community wants the theater to remain open. Now it’s up to the Board of Adjustment to open the door.