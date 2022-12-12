Jeff's column

By Jeff Lundquist/NT Publisher

 By Jeff Lundquist NT Publisher

I grew up in a small town in southern California and spent many Saturdays at the Mission Theater down at the end of Mission Street. Sometimes we would walk there, though it seemed like a long way, and sometimes Mom would drop us off with some candy money and a dime to call when the show was over.

Email Jeff Lundquist at jrlund@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Trending Food Videos