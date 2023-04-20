Jesus said, “Everyone who belongs to the truth listens to my voice.” ~John 18:37b
One of my favorite places is in the timber. Since childhood, my most relaxing walks are amongst the old trees and bush of our family farm between Brayton and Elk Horn. We called the timber, “over south,” probably because it was on the southern part of the farm but also because it felt far away from the busyness of life. Those visits to the timber continued for me as a young mom in the area “over south” of our acreage between Dow City and Dunlap.
While on a walk in the timber, I always paused to listen. The last time I was there I heard the wind whistling between the trees, birds singing overhead, a squirrel or two scampering across the crusted snow, fall leaves or spring brush. I heard the trickle of the melting snow or the tiny stream that traveled through “over south.” Then I turned to listen within, quieting myself to be still and feel the presence of our Creator.
God is always with us; God lies beneath the busyness of our minds. Centering prayer is one way to quiet all the noise and listen for God’s voice. We can also find it in scripture, in the words of a trusted friend, even in our own solitude. When attuned to God, we find God guiding us, offering truth and peace.
We become God’s hands, feet and maybe even ears on earth when we extend a listening ear to a neighbor or friend. I received a note after spending time with a friend. She wrote, “A special thank you for sharing and listening to my stories and life events.”
“Listening is healing. Listening is love.” These words have become a regular prayer for me. I find myself praying them throughout the day when I need to be more attentive to loved ones, friends, and members of my congregation. I turn to this prayer when I need to speak less and listen more. During a spirituality retreat when listening without speaking was part of the routine, (for days) I learned to quiet my mind. It wasn’t easy (imagine that!) It was worth the experience and reminded me of my time in the timber.
This has been an amazing winter when walking “over south” was mostly still possible. I continue to find some time for those walks in the pool, around the church neighborhood and home. One of my New Year’s resolutions is to make sure that my time for listening and quieting my mind becomes habit. April is one of those transition months in our year. May this April be one of sharing our experiences, and stories of our faith journeys with each other and listening to those who need those words of love and healing. Maybe we’ll meet each other “over south” this spring!
Peace and love,
Pastor Lauri