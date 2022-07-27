Twenty-five years ago this week started a new chapter in my professional life as a reporter and editor.
July 27, 1997, was the first day on the job for me as a reporter at the News-Republican, a five-day-a-week newspaper in Boone. It was a mom-and-pop newspaper, as many dailies still were. The technology was a bit dated, even for 1997: digital cameras were still in their infancy and we used 35-mm film cameras to take our photos, and pages were manually pasted by the composition staff.
Yet, this was a good place for young, rookie reporters (such as myself) to learn the job and become a good reporter. Things like being a fair and accurate reporter. Developing news sources. How to write coherently and write a good story. Being correct with spelling names. On the list goes.
It was my first time not living at home. I stayed home and commuted to college (St. Ambrose University, class of 1995), all while holding down part-time work as a telemarketer at the Quad-City Times and waiting for that time to build on a couple of early newspaper jobs where I had worked as a stringer.
By the spring of 1997 – me and my two siblings, both younger than me, were still living at home at the time (Brenda at college to be a nursing assistant, Brad working as a computer technician at Deere & Co.) – I was ready for a change. I admit we all really cried and hugged everyone the Sunday afternoon in July 1997 we parted ways, Mom, Dad, Brad, Brenda and i no longer living together under one roof for the first time ever.
Yes, there were definitely some rough times along the way at that first job in Boone, and there were some real boondoggles (no pun intended) there. I won’t go into detail about those, although I learned some real lessons through those mistakes.
I do owe thanks to the publishers, Robert and Jeannine Schaub, for giving me a chance and my start, offering constructive criticism and just being good all-around people. In many ways, I wished I had done better at that job – I will say that I was told in my exit interview that I left Boone a much better reporter than I came in – but sometimes, that’s how you learn and become an award-winning reporter and sports editor.
Also, special thanks to Chuck Hackenmiller, the editor. He was transitioning from the sports editor’s job after the editor who hired me had taken a job elsewhere. At times, I seemed to listen and showed signs of being a good reporter, and I know he wanted me to succeed and do my best. I just hope I took all Chuck tried to teach me to heart and used it well later on down the road.
It seems few mom-and-pop daily newspapers exist anymore. The News-Republican has since gone through several ownership changes since the Schaubs retired (in the mid-2000s; both have since passed away). It’s now a weekly owned by Gannet, and I don’t even know if a physical office exists anymore, at least since it was closed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shortly after leaving Boone, I went to the Clinton Herald. For 2-1/2 years, from January 1999 through July 2001, I was able to really become a seasoned reporter, under guidance from people like Carl Gustin and Charlene Bielema, among others on the staff. We had a good crew of reporters. Again, there were some bumps in the road, some of them very embarrassing, but through the mistakes I hope I learned something. (For starters: If you can’t read someone’s note and can’t make out the correct spelling, ask the editor or, failing that, the guy you’re writing about and get the correct spelling; it’ll save you embarrassment later.)
Except for about six months or so in 2011, when I was back at Clinton doing work in the sports department, the next 15 years or so were spent in weekly newspapering. Eight years of that was at my hometown weekly, the North Scott Press, where I worked alongside some of the best veterans you’ll find, Bill and Linda Tubbs as publishers, and editor Scott Campbell.
It was in Eldridge where I began covering sports heavily for the first time. I reported on some great North Scott teams and some historic wins. There was that first trip to the state baseball tournament, which at the time was split between Carroll and Marshalltown. The Marshalltown High School facility is a lot like Carroll’s Merchants Stadium, a spacious field, room for a huge crowd, a great group of athletic boosters serving some delicious food, and just a great atmosphere. There were the trips to Fort Dodge to cover state softball and cross country. And the athletes and coaches were super to work with.
One of the main lessons I learned during my stint in Eldridge was not letting your personal wishes get in the way of your reporting, such as early 2007 when the North Scott softball head coaching job’s position became a subject of community debate. I wrote about this about a year ago, when a similar coaching vacancy situation arose at Nodaway Valley of Greenfield, so I won’t regurgitate, but basically I acted like a fool during the two weeks or so the debate – the one at North Scott, that is – was at its height, and even though that time things worked out as I hoped it would ... I never want to go through that ever again.
And (thankfully), I’ve avoided these coaching vacancy debate situations ... although there was a very close call about a year after I began my editor-in-chief duties at NEWSpapers of Iowa County in Marengo. Basically, a softball coach was being forced out and parents wanted to know why. (We ended up picking up coverage from our sister newspaper, the Iowa City Press Citizen. It ended up there was a dispute between the coach and district administrators over reimbursement for classes the coach was taking for some reason.)
But speaking of Marengo and Williamsburg, and Eldridge as well, this was a great time for me for the most part. The awards aside, it was the people I worked with that helped me out a great deal, either growing as a reporter or making the weekly paper I was charged with editing one that readers would enjoy every week.
And there were many treasured friendships – the coaches, town officials, teachers, businessmen, athletes, co-workers and so many others made along the way. (In Marengo and Williamsburg, the list begins with co-workers Jim Magdefrau, Joe Petz, Dan Hayes, J.O. Parker and Melinda Wichmann ... and for about the first three years Andrea Furlong, Judy Schlesselman and Ben Evans, but there are so many others that it would be impossible to list them all.)
It’s neat to look back at where you’ve been, what you’ve learned along the way, being socially responsible, learning about the sacrifices you’ve made and so much more. And all the stories I’ve told aren’t the only lessons and successes. That’d probably take a book to tell the whole story.
It all comes to now, me finishing my fourth year at the News-Telegraph as your sports editor.
We’re now in the in-between time between sports seasons, and it’s a time to reflect on one of the most successful years yet, with two state championships in a span of a couple of weeks (ACGC boys cross country and CAM football), a state championship in wrestling, state trips in girls basketball and baseball, the week at the state track meet (with a state championship and multiple top-three finishes by area teams) ... and just so much more.
We’ve got a lot more of that in store as Year 5 for me begins in just a few weeks. As we get our staff of stringers on board, you’ll see the obligatory preview stories and maybe a feature or two ... and then it starts all over again.
I love this job. I appreciate my co-workers – not naming anyone individually because I’ll forget someone – and most of all, I appreciate the kind comments from all of you.
From the athletes to the parents to the coaches, I say a very heartfelt thank you! It wouldn’t be possible without you.
And to everyone else with whom I’ve crossed paths over the past 25 years, 1997 to now, I hope that our meeting, whether once or many times, has made us both better people.
Here’s to another 25 years!