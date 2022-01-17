My head is spinning with the events of this week. The beginning of the week started with the President of the Iowa Senate attacking the press and Iowa teachers stating they had sinister agendas. The press was kicked out of the Iowa Senate after being seated in that Chamber for 120 years, all press. Whichever newspapers, blogs, radio or television no matter who's preference; they are now quarantined to the gallery where they look at the backs of the legislators. Several people have been quoted to say that the press is the eyes and ears of the public and being on the Chamber floor gave journalists the opportunity to talk with, make appointments with or catch a quote from a Senator. What does the Senate have to hide?
After two years of dealing with a national pandemic many of our school teachers are tired and burned out. The tension of mask/no mask, sick students, teachers and school staff has taken its toll. Everyone is yearning for stability and plain old normal. Enter Senator Jake Chapman who seems to have a vendetta against school teachers saying they have a sinister agenda - What! This Senator currently serves two townships in Cass County but will not after the redistricting is implemented. Hopefully people are calling or emailing him to say he is just plain wrong.
Most of us are eternally grateful for our children/grandchildren's teachers. They care for the students through thick and thin, teach, discipline and care for our children. What is sinister about that? Teachers write curriculum, design bulletin boards, wipe runny noses and spend their own money on supplies. Our grandchildren in the Atlantic School system are educated and cared for by dedicated people - bus drivers, para teachers, cafeteria staff, and custodians - who aren't in it for the money. Unfortunately many will leave the teaching profession because they are burned out, they have no right to bargain for wages, may be slammed with a felony by the book banning movement and to top it off, the Governor and Legislators are budgeting more money for school vouchers.
At the beginning of the legislative session the party in control, Republicans, were puffing their chests about what wonderful laws have been passed by their trifecta. Many of the laws are good no doubt, but when the lawmakers snuff out the voices of the minority party, Democrats, it is clear the laws aren't representative of the minority in the state. According to the Iowa Secretary of State, in January of 2020 there were 639,968 registered Republicans, 614,526 Democrats and 746,494 Independents. These numbers indicate that there is a huge number of people that are not being fairly represented.
When a party is in control they have the ability to work in a bi-partisan manner. Democratic legislators have offered numbers of bills or changes to bills but have been shut out of the process. The majority party, now in a trifecta, meaning they control all branches of government, has the obligation to act in a bipartisan manner. Ask any Democrat in the legislature and they will tell you their bills are rarely included in discussions.
The word authoritarian comes to mind when observing the current legislature and governorship. The trifecta has defined freedoms in an odd way. There is the freedom to decide whether or not to wear a mask, but where is the freedom for those who cannot leave their homes because of the rampant virus? Then there is the freedom to choose a private school with financial help from the state, but where is the freedom of the taxpayers who believe taxes should be used to support public schools? What about freedom of the press and then banning the press from the Chamber floor? What about the LGBTQ community? Where are their freedoms when it comes to sexual identity? Do they remain invisible to suffer the consequences of mental illness and suicide? There are many other examples of double speak and this current legislature is full of them.
I long for the days when the two parties worked in a bipartisan way to pass laws that benefit us all. In the current toxic environment nothing seems to be looked at through the lens of what is for the common good.
How is freedom really defined and by whom?