Saturday is the landmark day.
It’ll be 50 years, one half-century, since I made my debut into the world.
It was a bitterly cold winter morning, about 20 below zero but very little snow on the ground. Dad brought Mom to the hospital, and about 3 a.m., I was born.
A birth announcement – remember those? – stated that I was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Darrel Rathjen, Rt. 1 LeClaire, and that I weight in at 7 pounds, 8 ounces at the old Mercy Hospital in Davenport. (Compare that to 270 pounds today!) My grandparents were listed as Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Thomsen of rural Long Grove, and Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Rathjen, rural Eldridge, and that my great-grandmother was Mrs. Lil Thomsen, DeWitt.
I was the first of three children for Darrel and Carole Rathjen. My brother, Brad, was born in 1974, while my sister, Brenda, came along in 1978. Both are now married, and it is Brenda who is the mother of my two nephews, 12-year-old Clayton and 10-year-old Oliver.
As I’d eventually become sports editor, it figures that a look back at January 1972 and everything that was going on at that time should start with sports. And the big headline was Super Bowl VI, which would be played when I was all of one day old.
On the turf of the old Tulane Stadium in New Orleans, Roger Staubach led the NFC’s Dallas Cowboys to a one-sided 24-3 win over the AFC’s Miami Dolphins. Staubach had 137 total yards, including 12-18 passing for 119 yards and two touchdowns.
Three records were set that game: Most rushing yards (252), most first downs (23) and fewest points allowed (3). It was a eight-play, 71-yard drive to open the second half, and Chuck Howley’s 41-yard interception return for a touchdown that broke open what was a one-possession game at halftime.
An Associated Press story in the News-Telegraph from Jan. 15, 1972, noted that the key match-up here was expected to be Dolphins’ wide receiver Paul Warfield and Cowboys’ cornerback Mel Renfro.
A couple of interesting notes on the game:
- Entertainment was still rather conservative for the times, even 17 years into the rock era. The Tyler Junior College Apache Belles drill team performed during the pre-game and halftime, the U.S. Air Force Academy Chorale sang the national anthen, and the halftime show was a salute to Louis Armstrong, the famous jazz singer who died just a few months earlier, in July 1971.
- Pat Summerall was the color commentator for the game, broadcast on CBS. He later became the main play-by-play man for CBS (and later Fox) ... and he was joined by a man who became legendary and set the gold standard for commentary: John Madden.
- The Dolpins, under coach Don Shula, would rebound for the 1972 season and go on to win Super Bowl VII, 14-7, over Washington.
Other sports highlights:
- Preparations were made for the 1972 Winter Olympics in Sapporo, Japan, which began Feb. 3.
- In professional wrestling, Bruno Sammartino won a battle royal at the Los Angeles Olympic Auditorium. Pedro Morales, a native of Puerto Rico, was the World Wide Wrestling Federation (today WWE) World Champion.
- Locally, Atlantic was 4-4 in what was then the Hawkeye Eight Conference, a day after dropping a 65-57 contest to Council Bluffs Lewis Central, while Harlan downed Clarinda 94-70. Area games saw Audubon fall to Carroll, Elk Horn got dropped by Underwood, AvoHa (one of the components of today’s AHSTW) swept a boy-girl doubleheader over Missouri Valley, Exira split a doubleheader – girls won, boys lost – against Scranton, and Griswold boys and girls both beat Oakland (a predecessor to Riverside).
Elsewhere on or in the days just before or after Jan. 15, 1972:
- The big world headline concerned the Jan. 14 death of King Frederik IX of Denmark, who was just four months short of celebrating his monarchy’s 25th anniversary. Queen Margrethe II, his eldest daughter, assumed the throne ... and the 81-year old Margrethe is still reigning 50 years later, and a Golden Jubilee is planned for later this year.
- Larger, fuel-inefficient cars with room for everybody, such as the Chevrolet Impala and Ford LTD, were still huge sellers, The Volkswagen Beetle, meantime, became the world’s best-selling car ever in the winter of ‘72, surpassing the Ford Model T.
- The day after I was born, the original voices of the Chipmunks (Alvin, Simon and Theodore), Ross Bagdasarian, passed away, just days before his 53rd birthday. You know the ‘Munks for “The Chipmunk Song” and Ross’ cartoon alter-ego, David Seville, forever yellng “AAAALLLLVVVVIIIINNNN!!!!” The franchise continues today under Bagdasarian’s son’s watch, and new shows are still produced.
Also in the entertainment world, born just two days before me was actress Nicole Eggert, best known for her roles on “Charles In Charge” and “Baywatch,” both of which you can watch on various classic TV networks. The top TV show was “All In the Family,” while “Sanford and Son” debuted on TV.
On the radio, ascending to No. 1 was the lengthiest song to that time to reach the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart: “American Pie” by Don McLean, at 8:34. Right behind was Melanie’s “Brand New Key,” Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together,” Jonathan Edwards’ “Sunshine” and Sly and the Family Stone’s “Family Affair”; the big breakout was Harry Nilsson’s “Without You.”
The No. 1 country song was by Jerry Lee Lewis, his ballad “Would You Take Another Chance On Me,” with the ladies – Lynn Anderson’s “Cry,” Tammy Wynette’s “Bedtime Story” and Anne Murray’s “Cotton Jenny” – having the hottest new songs on country radio; you probably also heard Charley Pride’s “Kiss an Angel Good Morning” a lot, too.
But enough about all that.
Fifty years ... hard to believe I made it that far.
It’s been one of a lot of interesting stops, from St. Ambrose University in 1995, to Boone in 1997, to Clinton in 1999, a brief stop in Moline in 2001, to the North Scott Press in Eldridge in 2002, to back to Clinton again in 2011 (after a short stint of broadcasting sports events), to Marengo later in 2011 and then Atlantic 3-1/2 years ago.
It’s been a great ride, lemme say. I’ve met a lot of great people, had a chance to tell a lot of great stories, cover big news stories and sporting events and just have a lot of fun overall.
They say you don’t go in it for the money. I certainly didn’t. I knew in high school that my life’s work would likely involve writing in some way, a perhaps sports being a big part of it. There’s been long hours, and sometimes you aren’t always appreciated for it, right or wrong.
For me, the support I’ve gotten has more than made up for the bad. From my family, former and current co-workers and the readers and friends I’ve made, I say thanks.
Finally, I’m happy to announce I’m up for three awards that I entered in the Iowa Newspaper Association’s Better Newspapers Contest.
Those are for Best Photo Story, Master Columnist and Best Sports Section.
I’ll find out how I place in each category on Feb. 3, at the INA’s annual convention at the Downtown Marriott in Des Moines. We’ll report on how these entries did.
Again, all of this wouldn’t be possible without you. The readers, coaches, activities directors, athletes, parents and others who have supported me.
Thanks so much.
I’m happy here. Hope to be here for awhile yet.
And once again, I say, let’s make the next 50 years the best.