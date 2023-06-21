There has to be a way to allow our local baseball and softball teams to see more weekend tournaments.
To me, it’s more than just the game and getting experience on the field. It’s the bonding experience you get with your teammates, coaches and the families that will end up mattering the most.
Maybe this can be done by shuffling the conference schedules a little bit, whereby teams don’t play their league games on a Friday night. At least in softball, this would free some teams up to go to Friday-Saturday tournaments. They don’t necessarily have to be on the other side of the state, even, as there are many good tournaments and classics in these parts.
The Fort Dodge Invitational is one such example. Sure, they’re not just a stone’s throw away – 110 miles by my previous travel logs to Harlan Rogers Sports Complex. And for most teams, you’d need a hotel stay.
Which is fine. Depending on the schedule, this might permit time to go to a local restaurant, the bowling alley (for some relaxation) and swimming in the hotel swimming pool, among other things. There’s also the nearby Kennedy Park, just a few miles north of the softball fields, to go fishing or perhaps camping (if a hotel stay isn’t desired).
But again, it’s the team bonding and memories that matter the most. That’s how you gain trust, learn to have each other’s back ... all of that.
For baseball, I’d like to see this too, but again, this takes some juggling.
You have the pitch count limitations to consider, and the understanding that not everyone on the team can pitch. So when you have five or six games a week and several pitchers are at or near their limit for the week, that makes you think about whether you can do things like go to a weekend tournament, especially when you’re short on bonafide pitchers.
I’m no coach, but as I see things at the Iowa Class 3A level a good team ought to have at least three pitchers that can start conference games and win them, then maybe two to throw the non-conference games or be relievers/backup starters in weeks where there are no out-of-conference games. And then perhaps another two closers and/or relievers, in the very least. (If you’re a Class 4A team, I’d add one to each of those categories, for instance, four conference starters. Class 1A and 2A I’d think two conference starters would be good, although the elite ones have more.)
Any program that has that sort of pitching staff, I believe, can schedule one Saturday or weekend experience. In my world, it’d be a two-game set, perhaps a four-team tournament or a round-robin three-teamer.
If the team needs to travel – again, lots of good possibilities on this side of the state – the same benefits with softball apply for baseball. The team bonding and chance to become one cohesive unit.
Having a good pitching corps helps in that regard, and in many other respects, such as the greater possibility of competitive games, having a good reliever who can pick up the slack when the starter is not doing well and so on.
This is just opinion only, of course, as is everything I say in this space. None of what teams schedule in the summertime is up to me.
Sorry if this comes off as a little off-hand and unpolished, but some things I’d been thinking about for awhile.
* * *
It will be interesting to see how things shape up in the Hawkeye Ten Conference softball race.
Atlantic remains right in the thick of things. Despite some key losses, they’ve also picked up some key wins, including that thrilling come-from-behind win over Glenwood Monday night. The sweep of Creston was huge, and the Trojans are just a game behind the Panthers (10-2 for Creston, 9-3 for Atlantic). This race is going down to the wire, it appears.
I’ll have more on the local conference races later on this week, and where our area teams could end up. It’s just so hard to believe the regular season is coming into the final stretch, with post-season games beginning Thursday, June 29 (for baseball) and a day later for softrball.
We hope to have some post-season pairings announced in the coming days by both the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, and we’ll report those when announced.
Time goes fast, I suppose.
* * *
Not much else on my mind this week.
Must be the summertime writing block and most of the sports columnists have covered the major topics.
Have a good one and stay cool out there! Been a few hot days lately.