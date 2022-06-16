“My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me.”
-John 10:27
I have memories as a child helping (watching) my Grandpa Stan feed cattle. The cows would be throughout the timber and he would begin to yell, calling them. If I remember correctly, he had a few different words he used to call them. It seemed silly but about the time I wanted to start laughing, the cows would emerge from the timber in a nearly perfect single file line, heading towards the feedlot. I went from almost breaking out in laughter at the ridiculousness, to being speechlessly in awe. It worked! Here they came!
I don’t think it was the different word choices my grandpa used as a call, I think it was the sound of his voice. In fact, I have to confess that on several occasions when no one was around I would yell some of the same words and the cows just looked at me as if to say, “Nice try.” The cattle recognized his voice and they came. Jesus calls us and speaks to us in different ways. Yet, the voice of God is distinguished from all others. It’s unique and personal to each one of us. What does His voice sound like to you?
If we don’t take time to listen for the voice of God, it will remain foreign. Take time to slow down and listen. The more we listen, the more familiar God’s voice will become. God’s language will become clearer and easier to pick out from all the other noise in this world. Do you know the sound? Listen and follow.