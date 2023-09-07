For I am the LORD your God who takes hold of your right hand and says to you, “Do not fear; I will help you.” Isaiah 41:13 NIV
A couple years ago, my husband and I were on an autumn adventure exploring Vermont. We had driven past a sign announcing a trail and a waterfall, so we decided to check it out. What the sign failed to report was that to see the waterfall, you had to scale a boulder-covered cliff! It would have been nice to know that from the get-go!
The trail was stunning, though wet, as it had rained the night before. The fall colors were exquisite, water rushed through the rocky-river currents. Soon, we began to experience the roar of the waterfall and then…came to an abrupt dead-end, the boulder-covered cliff!
The Lord, however, provides. There was a grandfather and granddaughter from India heading up the boulders. They stopped and gave us a hand, literally, helping us, or in my case, pulling me up step by stony step. Finally, we made it! There was the waterfall in all its glory and splendor! Our quest was fulfilled, however, now there was a new dilemma…how were we going to get down those slippery wet boulders?
I took a few tentative steps down when my feet slipped out from under me and I plunged onto the rocks, landing on my back. In this graceful process, I had kicked my husband’s feet out from under him, and heard my collar bone crack as he crashed down on top of me. I was so grateful! Grateful, you say? Yes, grateful, for if he had gone over in the opposite direction, he’d have fallen down the cliff!
Life so often leads us to boulder-covered cliffs, dead-ends, where the only way out is to go back or up. Sometimes we choose to go back, staying in our comfort zone, but missing whatever wonders might be ahead. Or, no matter how scary and precarious that cliff might be, we can choose to climb to the peak to experience what the Lord has intended for our path.
The path might be hard. We may get hurt physically, mentally or emotionally. We may fall and feel like we can’t go on. But if we continue, with the Lord by our side, He will take our hand and lift us up, and we will be able to look back and say, “So, that’s what this climb was all about! You had something amazing to teach me and planned for me all along!” Right now, we may feel like we’re at that dead-end, staring at a boulder-covered cliff rising up in front of us. We don’t know what is on the other side, but Jesus does!
Prayer: Lord, take my hand, and I’ll climb with you by my side. Show me what you want me to see and learn as we move forward. May I stand in awe as I recognize your help along the way, your hands that help me climb higher, and the glory I find when I reach the top with you. In your precious name I pray. Amen.