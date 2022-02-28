As a registered nurse with decades of professional experience, I have provided health care to hundreds of rural Iowans. From treating traumatic injuries to chronic disease care to helping patients manage medicines, we health care providers gain valuable insight into the inner workings of one of the largest sectors of the economy. And sometimes, that hands-on experience and education working in the health care field can be incredibly frustrating.
The high-cost of life saving medicines and prescription drugs is on top of the list of my concerns. I'm not alone. 83% of Americans say the cost of prescription drugs is unreasonable, according to October 2021 public opinion polling conducted by the nonpartisan health care organization, Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF).
The KFF polling also shows strong and bipartisan public support—more than 80% in favor—for government actions that:
make it easier for generic drugs to come to market
limit drug company's ability to raise prices higher than inflation
limit out-of-pocket spending for people with Medicare
allow government negotiations with drug companies to get lower prices on Rx drugs covered by Medicare and private insurance
Federal action to implement these popular policy changes has been blocked mostly by Senate Republicans and the filibuster rules that Democrats seem unwilling to change.
Luckily, we have an opportunity here in Iowa this legislative session to make prescription drugs more affordable and accessible. House File 263 would cap the cost of insulin at $100 a month for health care plans regulated by the state of Iowa. House File 262 would make it possible for those who require insulin, Epi-Pens, and inhalers to receive emergency prescriptions from their pharmacist if their doctor is not available for a prescription. Both bills would help tens of thousands of Iowans.
Both of these bills passed the Iowa House of Representatives last year 91-0 and 89-2. Unfortunately, the state Senate has failed to take any action. Senator Jeff Edler (R, State Center), who chairs the Senate Human Resources Committee, has refused to schedule votes on these incredibly popular and important bills.
Senator Edler is certainly aware of his role in this process. Regular Iowans dependent on Insulin to manage their diabetes, for instance, have been calling and meeting with Senator Edler to implore him to allow an up-or-down vote on these issues. Senator Edler needs to stop playing political games with people's lives. After all, over 10% of adults in Iowa are diabetic, with diabetes rates of more than 20% for Iowans who earn less than $25,000 per year income.
If Senator Edler isn't going to stand with diabetic Iowans, who is he protecting? U. S. Senator Charles Grassley (R-IA), who has been a key leader for Edler's party for half a century, led an investigation into insulin price gauging by pharmaceutical companies in 2019 when Grassley was Chair of the Senate Finance Committee. Grassley's Committee report found that drug corporations Eli Lilly, Sanofi and Novo Nordisk drastically raised prices for long- and short-acting insulins over the last decade, in some cases over 70% in just 5 years.
This isn't a complicated issue. Refusing to provide basic cost controls for lifesaving prescription drugs is just cruel and cynical politics. Pharmaceutical companies are some of the most profitable corporations in the world. Our political leaders, both in Washington DC and here in the state house in Des Moines, have allowed corporate power to block popular reforms for too long. The time for action is now, and that starts with Senator Edler scheduling a vote on House Files 262 and 263 before it's too late during this year's legislative session.
Barb Kalbach
Adair County
Barb Kalbach is a 4th generation family farmer, Registered Nurse, and Board Member of Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement. Barb can be reached at barbnealkalbach@gmail.com.