Volunteer — a person who freely offers to take part in an enterprise or undertake a task. To document the number of hours that people volunteer would be a mighty task. Everywhere you look people freely give their time, setting an example to their children and others about what it means to be a part of society.
Caring people create a caring community. From being a volunteer fireman to serving on the library board, volunteers throughout the United States and the world have committed their time to activities that fill gaps in our local areas. Writing grants to support special projects, creating beautiful natural spaces, teaching people to garden or devoting their time to long term projects that develops economic opportunity — everyone has their own incentive to jump in and participate.
Our school systems have people who use their spare time to enhance the extracurricular activities that abound in academics, art, music and sports. Many volunteers are parents who devote their time to coach all sorts of sports throughout the year; teaching children rules of the game and how to be a good winner or loser. There are exceptions, but for the most part, people volunteer because they want to create opportunities for mental, physical and personal growth.
There is a lot of work going on under the radar to create a healthier Cass County. Whether we like to admit it or not, there are folks in our community who struggle with a variety of life’s issues ranging from inability to enter a work environment because of mental health issues, struggling with an addiction, feeding themselves or their families and trying to maintain their health. Not all of us are lucky enough to have a “normal” life, however you may define it.
Many volunteers believe participating is their civic duty, a way to give back to one’s community. Established civic organizations formed over the years, seem to struggle to recruit new members and over time continue by recycling former leaders. Thank goodness there are people who return to their roots to retire who step up to take leadership roles.
People come forward to volunteer whether it is for their children, their parents or their community. Many times it is difficult to find those people. Just because there is a job to do, doesn’t always mean there is a person to do it, ask those in charge of filling out a roster of volunteers. It is hard work to entice people to stand in the hot sun at a food stand or in the cold delivering food or books to those who are housebound.
Volunteerism can take us beyond our political divides and help overcome our differences. Standing beside someone at a spaghetti supper can open friendships that might not have happened if it had not been for volunteering to help the band. There are many opportunities to make our community a caring community. Look around you. Do you ride a bike? There is an organization that is focused on trails. Do you like gardening? There are community gardens that need help. Do you have a love of reading? There are programs that open up the world of reading to those who cannot read.
There’s no competition; here’s a need, let’s help out. Perhaps you have a project that needs volunteers, who do you look for first? Family, friends, friends of friends? The list is endless and the chances of finding something you are interested in might be right in front of you. Don’t have time? Perhaps making cookies, bars or sandwiches works.
A strong community has a committed volunteer base. Find out where you fit in.