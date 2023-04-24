As I sit to write this week, it is hard to focus on one topic given the state of affairs in Iowa. I am puzzled by the actions of the political party that has advocated to keep the government out of our lives, since before Ronald Reagan. So far this legislative season, the policymakers in Des Moines have managed to take away parental rights for gender affirming care, have taken our hard earned taxpayer money to privatize our public education system, have taken away a woman’s right to make health decisions about her body, made gun laws more liberal, the list goes on. The above mentioned laws indicate government interference not hands off government. This leaves people scratching their heads.

