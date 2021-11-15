The citizens of Atlantic have an opportunity to elect a Mayor that has the proven ability to bring about positive change for our community.
Tim Teig has a lifelong record of contributing to the well being of our community. In his previous term as Atlantic's Mayor, Tim was instrumental in creating jobs, expanding housing opportunities and providing a compassionate, voice of reason to the many decisions that were required of him.
Tim is a hometown guy- grew up here, raised his family here, started and operates successful businesses here and most of all has no intention of ever leaving the Atlantic community. Tim and his family are invested in Atlantic and have the lifelong actions to back it up.
Atlantic needs and deserves a Mayor that has the proven leadership, community knowledge and the ability to bring about positive change. If you are ready to elect a Mayor that can get things done to improve job and housing opportunities and be vigilant over our property taxes and move our community in the right direction, then please join me in voting Tim Teig for Mayor in the Nov. 30 runoff election.