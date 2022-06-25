It’s not a surprise or an unknown fact that a child’s life is heavily impacted by the people that surround them. We all know the story of the little nephew who spent time with his twenty-something uncle, and didn’t just catch fish that Saturday morning, but expanded his vocabulary a bit too!
For decades, even centuries, children’s lives have been positively impacted by the love, nurturing, and care of Jinger, Jodie, and Sherri. It’s no easy task for a parent to drop their child off, in the hands of a semi-known stranger, that first day back to work. It’s hard for us to understand or even believe that someone who didn’t carry this child in their own body, or someone who doesn’t share any of the same DNA, could love our child(ren) and care for them equally as much as we do. But slowly, we see how wrong we were.
Because on that first day of drop off, a new sacred relationship begins. A relationship that grows and stretches the child and the provider, with every interaction. A relationship that is formed in the moments of cuddles and correction.
Certainly over four decades much has changed in the in-home daycare world. All of these ladies noted that the on-going changes in rules, regulations, and requirements has been exhausting to keep up with. Noting it’s no wonder that we are struggling to gain new in-home daycare options, because it seems daunting and impossible to even begin.
And while rules and regulations have changed considerably over the years, so have many of the other aspects of in-home daycare. Parenting styles have shifted and changed over the years, requiring flexibility and a newness of understanding from those charged to watch our babes each day. 4 decades ago, contracts with in-home daycare providers were not a necessity, and now they are common practice.
While those are things we could consider the uncomfortable growth of in-home daycare, there are pieces that are often much more difficult than the hours of training on weekends or mountains of annual paperwork.
It’s the final hug and wave good-bye as the child flutters onto the bus for their first day of Kindergarten. It’s the final sibling’s last day, when all four before them spent years inside the walls of their home. It’s the hugs and tears when one of their day-care parents experiences a season of loss or grief, and they walk that out with them, hand in hand. It’s the last time you see the family as they are onto a new adventure in a new state. It’s the final time they hang their back-pack on their peg hook that had adorned their name for over 6 years. These moments hurt more because of the love and dedication weaved into all the years. The consistency, care, and compassion that has been poured out — on both sides of the relationship. That care and consistency doesn’t end, it just changes so drastically, in seemingly a single moment. It’s what has kept these ladies committed to this profession for 4 decades. An unwavering ability to love deeply, all those that enter their homes. And the love that is poured back to them from the children and their families. It’s the single piece they mentioned both. The relationships are what they love the most.
“Getting to be a part of a child’s most formative years is not something (we) take for granted. It’s not lost on us the role we play!” -Jodie Knudsen
“The I love you’s and hugs, and getting called mom or grandma! That tells us exactly how the kids feel about us, and us them!” — Jinger Nelson
“I have written down every child I’ve had the privilege of caring for! Everyone has made an impact on me!” (paraphrased) — Sherri Clark
But it’s not lost on me, in between what is said and what I can see in the unspoken, the impact hundreds of children have had on these ladies and their families. These ladies have continually poured themselves out for the sake of others! Their ability to adapt and grow, stretch their understanding, and re-plant their feet to partner with new parents — over and over again. One does not do that, if they are not living out exactly what they were put on this earth to do. I think on the 8th day, God created Daycare Providers. Anyone care to argue?
Families honestly couldn’t survive without them. Over the past two weeks I have heard from so many of you. So many have shared what these ladies currently mean and have meant to you over the years.
So I think the question still remains, “Who is more impacted in this relationship? The child or the provider?”
The tribute to these ladies will come to a close next week. It’s the column I’m maybe most eager to write, because the words don’t come just from me, but from countless people directly impacted by each of them.
You don’t want to miss it, I promise.
Until next week,
Mallory