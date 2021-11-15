I only met Grace a short time ago - and my first impression was that she is interested in the Atlantic community, also interested in the individuals that make up the community.
She has a lot of energy to get the job done. Being proactive to get the job done is what I think she will do for Atlantic. She s easy to talk to; she listens; and if she can connect with a City department to possibly correct or improve a situation she will pass on the information. I was a recipient of a street improvement due to a random conversation with Grace.
Every community needs a "Go-To" person that may be able to pass on information to another department that could solve a situation. Thank you Grace. I think you are that "Go-To" person.