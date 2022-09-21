What a Saturday to remember.
I was out of town for a wedding. My cousin’s daughter got married and it was a good time to get caught up with family. Appreciated the chance to make the trip
But a few thoughts come to mind with football, and it’ll start with Iowa.
And I can just say, that was some game that I’m sure the players will be talking about for the rest of their lives.
Yes, the non-conference run of games has been ... well, unique to say the least, with a 7-3 game won without the aid of a touchdown, a have-to-forget-it game against Iowa State and the quarterback taking repeated verbal abuse on social media thanks to an offense that was having trouble finding itself.
And then Saturday night ... or maybe that was Sunday morning.
Three lightning delays later, Iowa finally finished a marathon game where the offense finally seemed to gel.
It took until almost 1:40 a.m. Sunday morning to get the ‘W’, but there indeed was joy in Iowa City, with a 27-0 win over an outmatched Nevada team.
Too bad only about 1,000 die-hards were still on hand when the final whistle blew. They’d have seen Nico Ragaini and Keagan Johnson both really contribute to helping Spencer Petras break out of his slump, and aid an offense that gained 337 yards, more than double the output of the season’s first two weeks combined.
I stand by my earlier comments about Iowa’s game. Offensive woes aside, those games were just defensive shootouts, and while it’s unusual to have two back-to-back to open the season, that’s what happened. It happens sometimes.
Still, Petras needed more confidence and repetitions, and going 14-of-26 passing without a turnover and making some other good decisions should help tremendously going into the Big Ten Conference season.
And yes, for those who suggest the defense was the only part of Iowa’s team that’s capable of scoring, the defense almost did get a score ... a pick-six in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, it was called back due to a penalty, but it mattered little as the Nevada offense was outmanned, the Wolf Pack was forced to give up possession and after the clinching score was able to substitute freely.
Rutgers is no college giant, and I’m guessing Iowa should win this one without that much difficulty.
Then the real season begins when Michigan comes calling. All I’ll say is Iowa has one more week to make progress and then we’ll know where things stand when they play the Wolverines.
May it be better than the Big Ten Championship game from last year.
On the high school front:
- What a victory for Atlantic in their battle against Ballard.
In a game that probably was befitting of one to be witnessed by the 2002 state championship team, Trojan coach Joe Brummer and his team needed a win like the 15-12 victory over the Bombers.
Y’see, until Friday, all of the Trojans’ games, win or lose, were decided by at least two touchdowns, and all of them had the last touchdown scored well before midway through the fourth quarter. None of those games hinged on a game-on-the-line score or defensive stop.
Until Friday, when, with 1:15 remaining and the Trojans facing fourth-and-6 from the Ballard 25 down by a 12-9 score, Trojan quarterback Caden Andersen rolled out, found Carter Pellett on the right side of the end zone, and fired.
Perfect shot!
The Trojans took a 15-12 lead on that play, and from there the defense held off a last-chance drive by the Bombers in the final minute to pick up a huge win.
I believe this is actually how a lot of games are going to be for Atlantic, now and in the future ... decided late in the game and needing a last-minute stop or two to get the win.
There’ll be other tests, but on this night, the Trojans passed with flying colors.
- In Iowa Class 4A, I can probably pick three teams right now that could be in the Ratings Percentage Index’s top 4 when this begins next week: Council Bluffs Lewis Central, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Waverly-Shell Rock.
It’s going to be very interesting to see who that fourth team that steps forward in the next five weeks will be. My alma mater, North Scott, lost to Xavier but still is considered one of the top five or six teams in Class 4A, and Indianola lost their top-5 battle to Lewis Central but also is considered one of the state’s best and should have no issues going forward.
- Eight man’s District 10 has become quite interesting. While CAM’s recent loss to East Mills won’t count toward playoffs – they take top 4 teams in each district, based on district play only – and Audubon rebounded in a nice way to upend Exira-EHK (without their top wide receiver), there’s still a lot of time for all three teams to pick up some solid wins.
First up, though, is what should be a big battle between Audubon and CAM, on CAM’s homecoming night. The Cougars beat the Wheelers twice a year ago, including the state semifinals en route to the Cougars’ first-ever state championship. Both teams are reloading from their UNI-Dome bound teams of a year ago, so this will be a sure sign of which team has made the most progress from then to now.