Grow the Word

"God is the solid rock under my feet, the breathing room for my soul."
-Psalm 62:6a (MSG)
Ever had the wind knocked out of you? Some of you may have thought of a time when the wind literally was physically taken from you for a moment. Others may have thought less literally of a time when it felt as though it happened due to the weight of the emotions. Regardless, we've all been there and it's typically not a pleasant experience. In fact, trying to catch your breath can be a scary task. What if I told you this very thing is happening to our souls regularly?
We stack our days with events, tasks, to-do's, trips, meetings and activities. At the end of the day, we feel exhausted yet accomplished. However, often our souls are trying to catch their breath. They're too often neglected and as a result, gasping for air. You see, we convince ourselves these things are "good for the soul" or perhaps even "food for the soul." When in reality, they can act as one small gut punch after another, knocking the air out of our souls. The only place we can catch our breath is in the presence of God. Today's verse reminds us that God brings us stability in an unstable world. God is also the only place where our souls can finally catch their breath.
God is also present in our crazy, busy schedules. Yet, unless we take moments to catch our breath in Him, we'll slowly suffocate our souls. Maybe life's dealt you a big body blow with bad news. The Lord is the place where we can regain our footing and catch our breath. No matter our lifestyles, we all need breathing room.
That room is God. Go and breathe easy.