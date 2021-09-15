I know this is a few days after the fact, but I’ll weigh in.
It’s hard to believe that it’s been 20 years since the attacks on the United States. Time seems to fly by so fast.
I was between jobs at the time, about to start a temporary stint as a property photographer until things were in place at a job at the Moline (Ill.) Daily Dispatch, where I worked about six months until joining the North Scott Press in Eldridge.
I had the TV on and saw a brief glimpse of smoke coming from what I thought had been the entrance doors of the World Trade Center. I knew there had been an attempted attack on the building several years earlier, so I didn’t even try to tune in and see what was actually going on. TV went off and I took a nap.
During that nap is when the worst imaginable thing happened, and nearly 3,000 people would lose their lives.
I know my dad – who was still with us in 2001 – was scared to death. He was driving a grain truck for the local hauler he worked for when the news came over the radio. I went to a prayer service at my alma mater, St. Ambrose University. Opinions were divided as to whether one should have seen the attacks happening, but I think in the end we were more united over the enormous tragedy than we were divided.
It was high school sports that brought us all together that Friday night. With every college football game postponed (that year’s Iowa-Iowa State game was rescheduled to the end of the season) and the rest of the sports world on hold – no games for the NFL or Major League Baseball – it was the group of men, now in their mid-to-late 30s, that helped give us sense of normalcy and a chance to go on with life.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association issued a statement, noting that it shared in the grieving with everyone else and that prayer was certainly an appropriate measure. The decision to continue with games, then, was left to individual school districts, although the IHSAA recommended they continue as scheduled.
Every school in the NT-coverage area agreed that the games would go on.
I’m sure at every one of those games, there were moments of silence and special tributes to the fallen prior to the contests. But then for three hours or so, the realities of the world were out of mind as a much needed distraction took center stage.
Locally, Atlantic beat Carroll to get off to a 3-0 start. Elsewhere, Exira was a winner over Walnut, Adair-Casey overcame Villisca, and Elk Horn-Kimballton topped Essex in the three games played in the News-Telgraph area that Friday night. At least one game was held to Saturday, when Corning needed overtime to top CAM.
A lot has changed since that horrible day 20 years ago. But the brief time that an event brought us together and united us as one, and we forgot our differences was quite something.
It’s too bad sometimes we forget that we are all made in God’s image, from and by the same God. My hope is somewhere down the line we remember that.
* * *
Incidentally, it was on the 10th anniversary of 9/11 that I began as editor of what once was NEWSpapers of Iowa County, with focus on the Marengo Pioneer-Republican. Responsibility for the Williamsburg Journal Tribune was added later.
Now, it’s a week short of three years in Atlantic. Hard to believe how fast time flies.
And yes – because I’m still here writing this – surgery went well. Sure is a relief to have that lump off my back. Thanks to everyone who thought of me as I went in for the procedure, both on social media and in person.
Hope to connect with more of you on Facebook, Twitter and so forth.
* * *
I guess Herky trumped Cy once again.
This time, it was defense and turnovers that set the tone in the annual Cy-Hawk series. Iowa was being beaten mercilessly, but it proves that repeated mistakes in clutch situations can and does make a difference.
It sure did, and Jack Campbell’s 6-yard strip-and-score was simply Exhibit A in the Hawkeyes extending their dominance over the Cyclones. Plain and simple.
I don’t know what it was that ruined what was said to be the Cyclones’ best chance in years to gain a signature win over their in-state rivals. Maybe the comment from the coach himself, Matt Campbell, who said it was a “Matt Campbell thing” (more or less) that was the most telling: He simply didn’t have them ready to play a complete game.
When you yield just 173 yards total offense to your opponent, you usually win the game. But turnovers and a few special teams breakdowns kept giving the Hawkeyes short fields to work with, and that puts undue pressure on your own defense.
Brock Purdy was also erratic, throwing three interceptions, two to Matt Hankins, and was just 13-for-27 for 138 yards.
I think it’s a bit premature to put Iowa State completely out of the rankings from their No. 10 mark prior to the game. (Indeed, they were ranked 14th, not that far of a drop as some had predicted.) But given the past two weeks – the Cyclones were not that impressive in barely surviving against the University of Northern Iowa going on two weeks ago – it may have been premature to say the Cyclones were ready to contend for a College Football Playoff spot.
While it may also be a bit soon to say Iowa is a CFP contender they sure looked more the part Saturday and at this point have the much better shot. It’s worth noting that the Hawkeyes also did beat a ranked Indiana team in the season opener, although the Hoosiers (like ISU) may have been overrated at the time of their game.
Matt Campbell has done remarkable things in Ames and, I’m guessing, will continue to do so. How he’s able to get his team to respond to a game Cyclone faithful probably felt they should have had will tell the tale of this season.
* * *
Which leads into the great college football conference shuffle and this talk about teams being invited to fill out the Big 12 after Oklahoma and Texas (sneeringly) leave the league after 2025.
Yes, adding Brigham Young, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston are said to be good choices. I’m sure they all have their strong sports, and two of the new schools’ football teams – Cincinnati at No. 8, BYU at No. 23 – are ranked in the latest Top 25 poll.
But I’m just going to have to warm up to these schools joining the league and taking the place of two solid, solid football programs. I mean, I’m kind of old school and still miss the days when it was just the Big Eight (ISU, plus Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State). Had the old Big Eight still been in existence, the only serious contender to ISU would have been Oklahoma, which has been good forever and will continue to be, until reality hits later this decade and they’re in a much tougher SEC and praying like heck to be .500.
Speaking of the old Big Eight, it used to be Nebraska was the only other serious perennial contender for the conference title, other than Oklahoma. This Saturday, the two meet again, with the Sooners as 23-point favorites.
I don’t think it’ll be quite that close, but I’m willing to throw Scott Frost a bone here: It won’t be a complete blowout. The Sooners win by 28 is my guess.