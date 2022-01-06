“And so, dear brothers and sisters who belong to God and are partners with those called to Heaven, think carefully about this Jesus whom we declare to be God’s messenger.”
-Hebrews 3:1
Many decisions require careful thought. In fact, many of us this time of year are searching reviews and ratings on products for gift ideas. We are doing our own research between different models and brands of the same product as we think carefully about the perfect gift idea. We’ll spend a good amount of time and energy if it means getting the best quality for the best price. It can take loads of careful thought. I wonder how many have given the same time, energy and consideration to this Jesus, who was born unto us.
The first two chapters of Hebrews explain who we are in light of who Jesus is and what He did for us. In other words, we can’t fully understand who we are until we understand who Jesus is. Our identity is wrapped like a perfect gift in the name of Jesus. Thus, we need to think carefully about who Jesus really is and why He was born unto us. It’s then that we will begin to see ourselves the way God sees us.
So I want to challenge you to think carefully about Jesus this Advent Season. Do some research and spend time in God’s Word and prayer. Commit to a devotional during this Advent Season. Research Jesus with the same commitment and intensity we research so many other gift ideas. And do so knowing Jesus is the ultimate and perfect gift. Jesus is the gift that’s free, yet costs so much.
Jesus is the gift we all must accept and encourage others to think carefully about accepting for themselves. He’s the only gift that truly changes lives. Think carefully.