“Sing to the Lord a new song, for He has done marvelous things...”
-Psalm 98:1a
It’s crazy to think we’ve nearly put another year in the books. I’ve heard it said many times that the older you get the faster time goes. It sure seems to be holding true. (I can’t imagine how fast time goes for some of you!) The time between Christmas and the New Year is one of my favorite times. It’s a chance to reflect on the past year while looking forward to the one upcoming. It’s a natural time for adjustments in the different areas of our lives. Today’s verse holds the main adjustment I’m going to make. I’m going to sing a new song for the Lord. It seems in my prayers and times of worship I’ve been singing the same dreary song which included too many feelings of despair. This New Year I’m going to focus on a new song with shouts of praise for all the marvelous things God has done and is doing.
It’s not a secret that I tend to be grouchy and pessimistic. My times of prayer and worship too often reflect this. My hope and goal as we enter the New Year is to spend more time focusing on all the good things the Lord has done. Yes, it’s important we continue to pray and ask for things undone that would glorify His Name, but let’s not miss the marvelous things the Lord has already done or is currently doing. As easy as it’s been to focus on the tough things going on, it can be as easy to focus on the good around us.
I invite you to join me in singing this new song to the Lord. It’s a song of praise and thanksgiving for the marvelous things He’s done. We can be certain blessings upon blessings will come our way in 2022. Let’s have minds that are positive and hearts which are hopeful as we enter this New Year. Have a safe and happy New Year’s celebration.