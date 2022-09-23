There’s an unfortunate trend continuing in Iowa and across the nation that must be addressed: the negative behavior of some coaches, parents, and fans at high school athletic events.

Karissa Niehoff is executive director of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS). Tom Keating is the executive director of the Iowa High School Athletic Association. Jean Berger is the executive director of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

Trending Food Videos