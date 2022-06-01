"We hear that some among you are idle and disruptive. They are not busy; they are busybodies."
-2 Thessalonians 3:11
Are you busy or a busybody? Too often, we muddy this line. We feel that since we're "doing things" we're being productive. Let's make this line clearer. The one who is busy does his or her work without unnecessarily interfering with other's business. The busy person goes about his or her day being productive and yet often goes unnoticed. They don't call unnecessary attention to themselves or keep others from accomplishing their work. They are focused, driven and, well, busy. On the other hand, the busybody is active but mostly in other people's business. They spend more time and attention on things that are not their business. I get a picture in my head of a first grade student who spends most of P.E. class telling me what his or her classmates are or aren't doing instead of just doing what he or she is supposed to be doing. They are certainly busy, but not with the right things and ultimately accomplishing nothing. (Adults, we're hardly any better. We tend to think everything is our business and our opinions are actually facts that everyone else wants to hear. Are you busy or a busybody?)
Paul was warning the Thessalonians to be busy and not busybodies. He was concerned that the main work of some had become interfering with everyone else's business. Others had made their main work to survive off the efforts of others. They were working harder at finding shortcuts in life than an honest living. Ultimately, Paul says to not make these people your enemies, but have nothing to do with them.
Are you busy or a busybody? Take time for honest reflection. If you're bold enough, ask people you respect if you're busy or a busybody. Scroll back through your social media. Are you often getting into other people's business? I know, I know. That's what social media is mostly about and you're right. So what does that say about our lives and culture? We spend hours staring at a screen to see other people's business. Are we mostly busy or busybodies? Let's focus on living intentionally. Let's ask the Holy Spirit to create in us a more heightened awareness of when we become busybodies. Let's ask the Holy Spirit to strengthen us so that we may focus on the tasks the Lord has given us. Ultimately, let's make better use of the time the Lord blesses us with. Let's get busy.