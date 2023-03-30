We are in the midst of it- the last days of winter and the 40 days of lent. Like most everyone, I’m ready for a change of season, the sun, and warm weather. But we must linger just a little longer in this time of darkness as we travel to the cross with Jesus. One of my favorite stories of lent is Zacchaeus. Of course, it is deep within my soul from years of singing the children’s song. I remember shouting and shaking my finger, “And Jesus said, “Zacchaeus, you come down! I’m going to your house today.” I don’t think of this story as a scolding these days. Instead, I see that Jesus was calling Zacchaeus’ name so they might get to know each other over a meal perhaps. One version I read translated the Greek this way, “Zacchaeus, hurry and come down; for I must stay at your house today. So, Zacchaeus hurried down and was happy to welcome him.” (Luke 19:3-6)
Pastor's Column
