Welcome back to "Dinner in a Pinch" with Chef Jamie Koehler. With the cold weather outside, I thought a good recipe for us to explore together would be a stick-to-your-ribs, extra hearty pasta dish. Here's one that combines two Italian favorites into a divine dinner dish that is sure to please! To save time and energy be sure to select a Jumbo 21/25 bag of deveined shrimp and select two of your favorite Alfredo sauces. I recommend Classico Alfredo Sauce.
Shrimp Scampi Alfredo
You will need:
One large skillet, a colander and one large sauce/pasta pot.
Ingredients:
One bag of "Jumbo" sized thawed and deveined shrimp
4 cloves of garlic (thinly sliced and then chopped fine)
4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
3 tablespoons garlic infused olive oil
2 tablespoons of pureed Italian herbs (in the tube)
1 large handful of finely chopped Italian Flat-leaf Parsley
the zest of one lemon and it's juice
2 large jars of Classico Alfredo Sauce
1/2 cup Parmesan Cheese
1 pint heavy whipping cream
1 stick unsalted butter
1 small Red Onion (peeled and chopped fine)
1 small Orange Bell Pepper (destemed, deseeded and finely chopped)
1 & 1/2 pounds cooked Pasta Alfredo
Kosher Salt & Cracked Black Pepper to taste
A) FIll your Pasta pot two-thirds full with heavily salted water and bring to a boil. While your pasta water is cooking, clean and chop your onion and bell pepper into fine pieces, in your large skillet saute with four tablespoons of olive oil and one tablespoon of butter. Rinse your thawed shrimp cutting half of the shrimp into three bite-sized pieces and the remaining shrimp in half.
B) Add your past to the water, cooking for 10- 12 minutes or until al dente.
C) Add your Alfredo Sauce, cream, pureed herbs, butter to the skillet, stirring evenly and gently. Drain your pasta (save some pasta water to add to the sauce if it is too thick) and add cooked pasta to the shrimp and vegetable, season with salt and pepper, add the mixture in the skillet; bring to a gentle boil for five minutes or less to bring to temperature/
D) Finally, drizzle the remaining garlic infused olive oil and Sprinkle lemon zest and parsley over the pasta dish along with the 1/2 cup of parmesan cheese for garnish. (Your sauce should evenly cover the back of a large spoon without running off too quickly) Squeeze fresh lemon juice over pasta as you plate... serve piping hot and enjoy! Manga! Manga! or "eat", "eat" as they say in Italian.
Some of the "Dinner in a Pinch '' recipes found here are variations on a classical theme, others are from the personal and family recipe books the Chef as he has created or learned them from other Executive Chef's. That he has worked under or with over the past 20 years as an Executive Chef and or as a Personal Chef for celebrities that he has worked for, including the Rock Band "KISS", "John Figerty" and the "Keney Chesney" Band. Chef Jamie is now proud to call Cass County and Atlantic, Iowa home.
If you have any questions or recipe requests for the Chef, please write care of this publication (email at atlanticnewstelegraph@gmail.com, or by mail at Atlantic News Telegraph PO Box 230 410 Walnut Street Atlantic, Iowa 50022) and address your questions by saying "Hey Chef!" and Chef Jamie will happily answer your inquiries.