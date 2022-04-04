This letter is a shout of praise and thanks for the Armory, ARISE, and all who support the restoration and use of this building. We held our county convention in the downstairs meeting room of this marvelous facility March 26 and are so grateful. The “go-to guy” for the building is Steve Livengood and he’s So Great to work with. His friendly, helpful, and gracious attitude made him a perfect building host for our convention. He got out tables and chairs, helped set them up, and put them away. If we needed something, he was either in the building or on the other end of a quick phone call. Cass County and our area are lucky to have a dedicated group of people to keep this marvelous historic building in such great shape for continuing generations to enjoy. We’ll rent again and highly recommend groups look into securing it for a number of occasions. Thank you so much!

