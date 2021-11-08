To all Atlantic Citizens,
We have enjoyed 50 years in Atlantic. Our sons and grandchildren have and are attending school here, have businesses here and always shop Atlantic first, in the past have supported community projects, most proud of the city park monument restoration. We are thankful to live in this community.
The voting numbers in the last mayoral race were extremely disappointing, slightly over 1,000. This is a privilege everyone should exercise.
Before the voting day, we hosted a coffee for Grace Garrett, invited 70, three attended, that tells me apathy runs rampant. A friend hosted another coffee, invited 34, three attended, same interest. Had we been invited to
other candidates gatherings we would have attended. It is always important to hear all facts.
We do support Grace Garrett. The evening at our home, even though numbers were low, she gave it her all. Answered every question, (there were many).
She was extremely knowledgeable. She had attended all council meetings for three years before she became Councilwoman at large. She carried a briefcase full of facts along with her excellent head knowledge. She ended up spending two hours with that small group. It was obvious that she cares and truly desires to serve Atlantic.
Kathy Somers, another female candidate, ran an admirable race and received votes from her loyal following. Hopefully her supporters will vote for another woman — Grace Garrett.
We feel it is time for a woman to help run the city of Atlantic in an informed and futuristic way as Mayor of our City. Never have we seen anyone work this hard to win this seat- imagine what she can do for Atlantic as Mayor.