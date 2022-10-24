“We do not inherit the land from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children.” Native American Proverb
This is one of my favorite sayings! It makes me stop and think, what I am doing and I need to do better! I have a few questions for all of us; What did you do 12 years ago? Where were you at? What choice or choices did you make? How would this choice or choices impact what is going on today?
I taught Environmental Science for over three decades. I was on the Mills County Conservation Board for six years. I taught about the Loess Hills and worked to preserve them. I also had an Envirothon Team (North America’s largest High School Environmental Education Competition) in Glenwood (Please check out this site- cdiowa.org/get-involved/envirothon/- as you learn how important this curriculum is to learn, know, and do Envirothon). This curriculum prepares young people to go out into the world and make a difference in our communities through saving the environment. These changes will make the environment better for both Humans and Nature.
It has been 12 years since Iowans went to the polls and voted for the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund. We are still waiting for our State Senators and Representatives to enact this legislation. The Trust Fund would help to make our environment better for wildlife (Native Plants and Animals) and humans as well. Native grasses and forbs would preserve the soil, help control runoff, clean the air, and provide habitat for animals. These changes would improve health for all organisms. Health is crucial for survival of all creatures. Outdoor recreation is very beneficial to the lives of humans. Physical activity of all types (walking, hiking, running, biking, The Great American Rail-Trail, etc.) help boost endorphins, reduce stress, and build self-esteem. Outdoor activities allow the whole community (family) to feel connected to the local habitat, which will help boost the confidence and self esteem of all! The Trust Fund was to help with all of this and here we wait! The Central and Eastern parts of Iowa continue to outperform the Western part of the state. There are more trails of all kinds and purposes, which link small towns with large cities. There are more water trails for kayaks and canoes and there are more conservation areas for wildlife habitat. Twelve years ago 63% of Iowans voted for the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund (Today it is almost 70%). This would help with economic growth of rural areas
“In wilderness is the preservation of the world.”
Henry David Thoreau (1817-1862)
I will leave you with this poem, which comes from the book, Now Is The Time - 170 ways to Seize the Moment, by Patrick Lindsay.
To Care For Our Planet
We’re all shareholders in our Earth,
Even if our holding may seem tiny.
But, one by one, then together, we can make a difference.
We hold its future in our hands.
Even the smallest individual kindnesses count,
When multiplied by mankind.
Make your commitment.
Play your role.
Please contact your Iowa Senators and Representatives to enact this Fund in the next legislative session!