Now see, you knew that the underdog Des Moines metropolitan schools could beat a suburban school.
That buzz from around the state comes after Des Moines Roosevelt took down Waukee in a non-group – in Class 5A they call them “groups” – contest last Friday night. Before Friday night, the five metro schools (Roosevelt, East, Hoover, Lincoln and North) went 128-0 against their counterparts from West Des Moines (Valley and Dowling), Ankeny (High and Centennial), Johnston, Southeast Polk, Urbandale and Waukee (High and now Northwest). The record was only slightly better against teams such as Ames, Fort Dodge, Marshalltown and Mason City; the only team they had consistent success against was Ottumwa.
Jamison Patton was the main story for the Roughriders. He threw for just 30 yards, but they were 30 big yards as they figured into two touchdowns. The junior standout ran for 114 yards and another touchdown that cinched the deal. Plus, the Roughriders’ defense came through, holding the Warriors to just a field goal while forcing three turnovers.
So what is ol’ Brian getting at here?
That a good coach sometimes is vital in a team’s success.
It’s like the story I once read about a young attorney who once practiced in the Quad Cities, back in the days of riverboats and grand old river captains. One of the riverboat captains sued the Railroad Bridge Co., a company that had built a new railroad bridge between Davenport and Rock Island, Ill., the first to cross the Mississippi River.
A riverboat, the Effie Afton, crashed into a pier not long after the bridge opened, causing substantial damage. The owners of the Effie Afton sued, claiming the bridge itself was a material obstruction to steamboats and, in addition to paying substantial damages would have likely resulted in the dismantling of the bridge.
The big point this young defensive attorney made was that a good steamboat captain would know about the currents, cross-currents, sandbars and so forth, and would be able to successfully navigate the waters and pass under any bridges they’d encounter (or through, in the case of drawbridges) ... and without having to remove any cargo.
That case was argued in 1857. The bridge remained in place, allowing rail traffic to cross the Mississippi River, and no damages were paid to the steamboat operators.
That attorney, by the way, went on to become our 16th president just four years later – Abraham Lincoln.
As I saw it, the case of the Effie Afton, some 164 years ago, set the standard for what makes a good riverboat captain.
And so it is with football. A good coach can, in most cases, rejuvenate a downtrodden program and help it defy the odds and become a winning program. I think of a coach who spent time in nearby Clarinda who ended up at my alma mater, North Scott, and – although it took a couple of years – turned a losing program into a winner.
That coach was a good coach.
It’s too soon, of course, to tell whether this will be a trend. And of course, Waukee recently split into a second high school, Waukee Northwest and sometimes a down year can result.
Roosevelt has benefited from a couple of good coaches recently. The most recent former coach looks like he’s got Iowa City High (a team that had been downspiraling in the past few years) back on the upswing, and the current coach Jared Barnett is keeping it going.
Nebraska, I think, will be in search of a good coach ... maybe soon.
* * *
Illinois, I hear, looked like the Illinois of old ... a team struggling against an opponent and eventually dropping a game they probably should have won. Granted, the Fighting Illini was just four-point favorites, and the Roadrunners might just be better than we all think.
But these are games that Big Ten teams should win, and comfortably if not handily. Yet, the Illini allowed Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris to go 20-for-32 for 280 yards and didn’t get an interception, while the two big-name running backs went 184 yards combined.
The Illini offense didn’t lose the game. They managed over 400 yards total offense, and Artur Sitkowski did fairly well, but it wasn’t enough on this day.
Now I suppose you’re wondering why in the world am I talking about Illinois, a team nobody cares about anymore, at least around here? Because, friend, they beat up on Nebraska, a team that also had its share of struggles against an FBS team but then pulled away for a convincing win over Fordham.
Could we have seen the 5-6 matchup of the Big Ten West in that Week 0 game? Too soon to say at this point, but the same things that plagued the Huskers against the Illini were issues against Fordham, including some head-scratching play calling and a poorly-executed punt.
Nobody is saying that a Power 5 vs. an FBS game has to be perfect in all aspects. I suppose if the Nebraska-Fordham game were to have taken place in the 1970s or 1980s under Tom Osborne, there’d be little things that didn’t go quite so well and he’d have made sure those areas – be it silly penalties, that punt that was muffed, a missed assignment that went for an opponent’s first down and then some or resulted in there being no long 95-yard-plus touchdown run that would have padded the already 800 yards total offense recorded, etc. – would be cleaned up long before teams like Oklahoma and Colorado came calling.
I just think Husker fans are going to see many of these same issues recur themselves this season.
* * *
As far as Iowa State goes, I sense that completing drives is going to be crucial to their success this year, especially against a team like Iowa. The Cyclones kicked a late field goal to go up 16-10, but that left the door open for Northern Iowa.
The Panthers actually had a shot and attempted a long pass play or two in the waning seconds, but things didn’t work out and the Cyclones dodged what would have been a killer to everything they’ve worked for had they lost.
ISU has been a team strongly on the rise and I thought had gotten past all those embarrassing performances if not losses. The question is, as a team that’s among the favorites to win the Big 12 and reach the College Football Playoff, can they exorcise those old demons once and for all?
* * *
Going back to high school football for a moment, a couple of interesting things I noticed after Week 2, including the Iowa Class 5A “group” concept.
Primarily, another team that North Scott played for many years seems to be having its share of struggles as of late.
Make no mistake that Bettendorf played two of the state’s top teams in its first two weeks. On the surface, 13-3 and 28-7 losses to Urbandale and Cedar Rapids Kennedy aren’t anything to be that ashamed of, as I’m sure many good programs will lose this year to either the J-Hawks or Cougars at some point this year.
But the lack of offensive production by the Bulldogs seems to be a flag that’s turning a brighter red. And they’ve yet to face three elite teams in their “group” – Iowa City High, Iowa City West and Pleasant Valley – plus an up-and-coming Davenport North team.
The Bulldogs haven’t had a losing season since 1976. Unless their program finds answers, and quickly, they might be on the verge of having a losing year.
As far as the general concept of “group” play ... it’ll be interesting to see how this idea works once teams actually begin “group” play in the coming weeks. (Basically, it’s teams grouped by region, with schedules based on recent success.) That, and whether “group” play will come to eight-man and classes A through 4A in the future.
Stay tuned.