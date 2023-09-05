Local elections are coming up in November. School boards, city councils and various boards will be seeking leadership from local citizens. In a practicing democracy, these positions are usually non-partisan. Candidates are not identified with their party affiliation, they are identified by their qualifications. Our communities vote for people they believe will do a good job; be it looking after the cities well-being or overseeing our school systems. There is a lot of volunteer time and energy when it comes to governing. Our elected officials spend evenings and weekends taking phone calls and texts from their constituency.
It takes courage and determination to be a local leader. I applaud those who step forward into a job that few people want. There is always a need to recruit people to run for office given the commitment.
The deadline for filing for City Council and for School Board is Sept. 21. Election Day is Nov. 7. Those who file to run must have nomination papers filled out and have
a minimum number of signatures. For school districts with more than 1,000 registered voters, a candidate must have 1% of the number of registered voters or 50, whichever is less. For school districts with less than 1,000 registered voters, the number of signatures is 10. The Secretary of State’s website has guides and forms for people seeking to run for office.
The minimum number of signatures needed is dependent upon the size of the city.
• For cities with a population of 25,000 or greater: at least 75 signatures
• For cities with a population between 7,500 and 24,999: at least 50 signatures
• For cities with a population between 2,500 and 7,499: at least 25 signatures
• For cities with a population of 2,499 or less: at least 10 signatures
https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/electioninfo/schoolelections.html
https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/electioninfo/cityelections.html
What are the qualities that befit a member of a school board or city council? The duties of a school board member first and foremost are advocates for students and their parents. They represent the best interests of the students and not special interest groups.
Setting the vision and goals for the district and its public schools
Adopting policies and priorities that guide the district’s direction and promote educational excellence
Hiring and evaluating the superintendent and key staff members
Adopting and overseeing the annual budget and setting the tax rate
Managing the collective bargaining process for employees of the district
Communicating with the community and representing its voice and needs
School boards are responsible for crafting the overall educational vision of a district’s public schools, from setting a school’s curriculum, to creating and upholding board policy, to electing school officials and overseeing administrators.
The 2023-2024 school year will be a challenge for school districts all across the state. Punitive laws from the governor’s office and the legislature will need oversight. The private school voucher legislation will drain money from our schools limiting resources. It is an important job that is underappreciated.
A city council official represents at-large and specific precincts. The website https://jobdescription.org/job-descriptions/public-sector-city-council-member-job-description gives one a overview of the duties of a city council official.
Attend regular meetings to discuss city issues and make decisions
Represent the interests and concerns of their constituents
Collaborate with other city officials and staff to create policies and implement programs
Allocate city funds and resources according to community priorities
Monitor the city’s financial health and make strategic investments
Regulate land use and development to ensure public safety and sustainable growth
Advocate for the city’s interests in regional, state, and national issues
Encourage civic engagement and participation in local government
Maintain ethical standards and transparency in all aspects of their role
Attend community events and communicate regularly with residents to understand their needs and perspectives.
Overall, it takes a combination of education, experience, and dedication to serve as a City Council or a School Board Member. One must be a strong communicator, able to work well under pressure, and have a passion for public service. Knowledge of the community’s needs the desire to improve the lives of those you represent.
These non-partisan public servant offices place people over politics. The people decide who is best qualified to represent their interests, not the interest of special groups. Responsibility and commitment to bettering our schools and our towns is undervalued. We as citizens of a democracy must perform our duty as an engaged community member. It takes work and commitment to be a citizen of a democracy. Voting is an act of citizenship that keeps our country moving forward.