On Feb. 7, the Iowa precinct caucuses will be held in this off-presidential election year. Once again you have a chance let your voice be heard and to promote ideas that are important to you. Unfortunately, many people aren’t aware of how important and useful the caucus system is.
I encourage you to go online and research the caucus system. During your research you will learn about the disadvantages of the caucus system. Fear not. In my opinion, the advantages far outweigh the disadvantages. Unlike a primary, you can actually promote your ideas and your candidates. Primaries are a simple vote-for-the-candidate proposition where money, money, and more money are the three principal players. Oh joy! You get to pick between two or three suits who will peddle the same old garbage and fix zero problems.
The other and most important advantage of the caucus system is that it requires the participation of the citizenry! A caucus requires and encourages you to stand up, be brave, be engaged, speak your mind and removes the complaint “my voice isn’t heard." After all, this is how our great country came to be.
In my opinion, we should have primaries only for a few special (and rare) circumstances. Just think of how much more engaged we would be if all states used the caucus system! In my opinion caucus day should be a national service day. A paid holiday if you will. In my opinion, primaries just encourage two unforgivable sins, laziness and whining.
If there is any way you can make it to your caucus. I strongly encourage you to do so. I encourage you to stand up for something. I encourage you to declare a party affiliation. There are no caucuses(that I am aware of) for “independent."
In closing, I would like to state one more opinion. When push comes to shove, we have only two kinds of people in this world. We have people that want you to be free and we have people who want to control you. They will stop at nothing to do so. Someone once told me that there was a third kind of person. I asked him what that was. He said it was the kind of person that wants to be controlled. I have never encountered such a person. I have,however, encountered the kind of person that thinks that what is yours belongs to them, never say thank you for what they take from you, and are never satisfied with the amount they take. I have a feeling this is the kind of person he was really talking about.
Watch the pages of this publication for the times and locations of your caucus or check online. You won’t be disappointed if you go.
Thank You.