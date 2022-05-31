It is vital that the Board of Supervisors be made up of qualified and dedicated people who put the interests of Cass County above their own. The decisions they make affect every one of us living in Cass County whether we are owners or employees of businesses, farmers, educators, medical professionals, or are retired.
They must keep up with the latest legislation, adhere to the Code of Iowa, and the Iowa Board of Supervisors manual. Each Tuesday, items are on their agenda for them to approve, reject, or table for more information. In order to do so they must research with due diligence every item that comes before them. They must conduct their meeting with decorum, professionalism, and respect, and keep in mind that they are serving all of Cass County.
Wendy Richter has lived in Cass County all her life. She has the qualities, education, and past experience to be an excellent choice for the Board of Supervisors. Although she does not live in my district and I am unable to vote for her, I encourage those of you in District 3 to support her with your vote on June 7. A degree in Political Science from Iowa State University, and additional graduate studies at Northwest Missouri State give her the qualifications to serve in government. Her experience as Director of the Cass County Family Crisis center which she grew into a four county and eventually a nine county entity shows her ambitious work ethic to improve community welfare and serve the public. She believes in reaching out to others for their input in resolving issues and conflicts. She is now ready to put in the time and effort needed to be an excellent member on the Board of Supervisors, and will be a great asset for Cass County.