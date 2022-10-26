The general consensus around Trojan land over the weekend was that Atlantic was, to put it politely, snubbed when it came to the final Iowa Class 3A field of football playoff teams.
I certainly agree and definitely don’t blame them for their anger, disgust, outrage ... whatever family-friendly term fits. And, I’d bet, there was some very unprintable words on social media late Friday night and early Saturday.
First, a disclaimer: I am a fan of a process to try to get the best possible playoff field in any sport, including football. The Ratings Percentage Index is the current method used for Class 3A (Atlantic’s classification), 4A and 5A.
The RPI was the formula instituted by the Iowa High School Athletic Association in 2018 using a team’s record, their opponents’ record, and their opponents opponents’ record to determine relative strength in a single regular season. This process was used across all classes for just two years, and took a one-year hiatus for the COVID-19 year of 2020 (when all teams were invited to the playoffs).
The current process began a year ago, when class 3A and 4A automatically invite district champions and runners-up from each of the six districts, and use RPI to determine the four at-large qualifiers. It’s straight top 16 in Class 5A, which has “group” play (a completely different process) but no district or “group” champions.
You don’t necessarily have to be in the top 16 if you’re a class 3A or 4A team; all a team has to be is a district champion or runner-up for a guaranteed spot. It’s highly unlikely a district champion will ever have an RPI ranking below 16, but in Class 3A, two teams that were runner-ups in their districts did rank below No. 16: Grinnell (17) and MOC-Floyd Valley (18).
But here’s where things don’t make 100-percent sense. Sure, Creston – the team Atlantic defeated in a thrilling finish last weekend – had the higher RPI, 10th to Atlantic’s 16.
However ... doesn’t head-to-head results account for something?
Atlantic placed third in a very tough district, where each of the top four teams probably deserved a spot in the playoffs. But given a choice between Atlantic and Creston and you can pick only one, I’d pick the Trojans ... they won the head-to-head matchup, which is all that should matter, right?
The only explanation someone had came (possibly) from the Des Moines Register, where it was speculated that Central DeWitt’s upset of Benton Community boosted the Sabers and knocked Atlantic (and Assumption) out of at-large consideration.
No doubt Atlantic should have been playing Friday night. Sure, the Trojans probably would have been paired with a strong team like Humboldt or even a rematch with Harlan, but no matter what, it’s still the playoffs and still a stepping stone to bigger and better things in the future, and still a reward for an outstanding season.
Too bad the Trojans didn’t get a well-deserved reward.
* * *
It wasn’t just the Atlantic football that got the short end of the stick.
The Atlantic girls’ cross country team also probably deserved better.
Sure, end-of-season rankings go a long way toward determining post-season assignments for state qualifying meets, and so does geography. In the Class 3A SQM where Atlantic was assigned, there were four teams in the Iowa Track Coaches Association’s final girls’ top 10 rankings: ADM, Harlan, Glenwood and Atlantic, ranked fourth, sixth, seventh and ninth, respectively.
Sure, you want to try to balance out the top ranked teams as much as possible, and with five SQMs its sometimes difficult to find enough ranked teams in a certain region of the state.
But I suppose sending ADM to either Humboldt or Pella and then shuffling around sub-top 10 teams wasn’t 100-percent feasible to the IHSAA or Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
But that’s the past.
The Trojan girls, as a team, earned a spot in the rankings and with just one senior in the usual top 7 – that be Ava Rush – graduating, they should continue to be a strong team in 2023.
And the competitive fire should burn strong through the off-season until next year, when they can get revenge.
* * *
Atlantic volleyball, for what it’s worth, did appear to get about as good of a draw as could be expected. The Trojans got to host Shenandoah, a team they were expected to beat, and coach Michelle Blake’s team did just that.
The regionals are typically drawn up by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union to place the top-8 teams from the final polls as the top seeds of their respective regionals. That is, a No. 1 team is the top seed in a regional, No. 2 is a top seed, and so on through No. 8.
Which is to say, the Trojans – as the apparent fourth seed in their regional – got to play the No. 1 team in the state, Des Moines Christian. Despite a strong effort by Atlantic, the Lions proved their ranking and cruised to a three-set win.
This leads into my next story.
I didn’t make it to the volleyball banquet that was (apparently) Sunday night because I traveled out of town, somewhat unexpectedly. I thought there was an emergency situation that had arisen and, shortly before midnight late Saturday night, I was on the road for a four-hour trip to the Quad Cities.
Turned out the “emergency situation” was non-existent and all was well. I’ll leave it at that on that point.
But, I do want to talk about driving during the overnight hours, which is no easy task.
I thought of my one-time boss at the North Scott Press back in Eldridge, who once wrote on the subject of overnight drives through the countryside, this time necessitated after the newspaper discovered a big mistake involving a major advertiser (an incorrect insert) and quickly had to correct it.
And so, he wrote about the overnight scene and what he observed: the nearly deserted roads, the light of the moon and perhaps some city and farm security lights the only illumination, and so on.
The experience of driving late night is, indeed, quite unique.
Interstate 80 isn’t quite deserted these days, as there are plenty of semitrailer truck drivers making the rounds to get deliveries to their intended destinations. Still, all the rest stops I passed, including the first one just east of Adair, were plenty full, with trucks backed up from the west tip of the exit ramp to the eastern tip of the on-ramp.
Shortly before 1 a.m., I pulled into a QuikTrip just off U.S. 69 on the outskirts of Des Moines to top off the gas tank. It’s something to say that $3.14 per gallon is a bargain, but that’s what we have to live with. Even at that time of day, I’ll take it. A few people were out, including one buying some vodka and rum.
Sometimes, you’ll see the animals out, and this is definitely the time of the year for deer. No “oh-deer” moments for me ... and for that matter, the other critters – raccoons, opossums, skunks, foxes and so forth – must have been slumbering as well. A few carcasses were seen, so maybe a few nocturnal critters decided to go out exploring, only to never return home.
Even at 3 a.m., when I pulled into a Kum & Go in Iowa City to refresh my supply of Mountain Dew, a few people are out. I’m guessing most of these night owls were either college kids studying and looking to get a fresh cup of coffee, or maybe the occasional overnight traveler.
The Cedar Rapids Gazette newspaper was out. The big sports headline at the top blasted the bad news of the Iowa football team’s latest stumble, this one at the hands of Ohio State. A look inside, and you’ll see columnist Mike Hlas noted that at least the defense played well ... really, really well ... and that was despite giving up 54 points. More than half of those points came in the second half – a 28-0 run – when the Hawkeye defense was just plain tuckered-out, worn-out, whatever you want to say-out, in the second half, and CJ Stroud finally was able to take advantage.
Just before 4 a.m., I had made it to the final Iowa exit of Interstate 80, where I got off to drive through the Mississippi River communities of Princeton. The historic downtown of LeClaire, with all its gift shops, breweries, restaurants, etc., were closed for the night. The lights of Port Byron, Ill., across the river from LeClaire, made a beautiful glisten on the river. The river itself was empty this time, or maybe I didn’t notice, but sometimes when you drive in the area after 10 p.m. and into the overnight, you’ll see the bright lights of the tows, hauling grain barges as the riverboat captains try to get farmers’ grain to market.
I drove through Princeton, and although I didn’t drive along the riverfront road, I’d imagine the geese that often wander onto the road were apparently asleep. The lights of the Cordova Nuclear Power Plant, just across the river, still cast a bright glow in the night sky, more than 2-1/2 hours before the first hint of sunrise. The lights of a Casey’s General Store had apparently just come on, as the early morning shift-workers began baking doughnuts and breakfast pizza, and brewing coffee for the church-goers that would be coming in in just a few hours.
And then a check of my sister’s house, and with all the cars in the driveway, it was clear everyone was safe. No emergency.
Moral: Sometimes, it pays to have your cell phone with you, in case you’re doing a check on them or want to check in yourself.
I just hope I didn’t wake up my nephews and brother-in-law too early before their planned hunting trip.