Welcome back to “Dinner in a Pinch” with Chef Jamie Koehler, a quick and easy guide to creating restaurant quality meals and side dishes for you and your family.
Nothing is better than a piping hot bowl of homemade tomato soup and grilled cheese sandwich. In your column today let’s learn how to make restaurant quality meals together. It’s as simple as one, two, three:
Chef Jamie’s Tomato soup and Grilled Cheese Sandwich with fresh Thyme and Kosher Salt...
1) In a large Soup Pot Start with (4) four cans of Italian Plum tomatoes. Puree until luquifed in a food processor on low pulse more a puree of tomatoes. Do not add water.
2) Adding 8 tablespoons of butter and One pint cream stir Gently adding nothing more than kosher Salt and Pepper to taste good.
3) Grilled Cheese Sandwiches:
Using Salted butter two slices of English Muffin toasting bread and American Cheese,three slices, to the sandwich in-between the grilled bread. Season with fresh picked thyme leaves removed from this stem. Lightly sprinkle with Kosher Salt to taste.
Chef Jamie Koehler earned his stripes in the French Culinary tradition and has cooked as an Executive Chef for over 20 years. Serving as a Personal Chef, he has cooked for the Rock Band “KISS,” “John Fogerty” and the “Kenny Chesney” Band. He now proudly calls Cass County and Atlantic home.