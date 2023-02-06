I, for one, am very proud to be represented in the Iowa legislature by Representative Tom Moore and Senator Tom Shipley. Both of these gentlemen care enough to vote the way the majority of their constituents want them to vote rather than following party lines. I'm speaking of the recent votes on the education saving account bill that Governor Reynolds railroaded through after two years of failed attempts. You have to ask yourself, if this law was such a good idea, why wasn't it run through the regular channels that would allowed lawmakers more information from the appropriations/budgeting committees? It has passed and she has signed it into law, so now we have to live with it, but at least I can say that my representation in the state house was excellent and honest.
Letter to the Editor-Proud of our State Representative and Senator
