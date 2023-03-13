I came out of an evening Lenten Service at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, this past Friday, entered my car, turned the ignition key on and nothing. I could not even get the key out of the ignition. I saw a small group of the Freund family standing close by so I approached them asking for help. "Of course," was their reply, and soon I have five Freund farmers and even our Pastor, Fr. Trevor, surrounding my Buick and willing to help.
Letter to the Editor- Thank you Freunds
