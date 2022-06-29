In life, sometimes, you have to appreciate the things you have.
Right now, my vehicle is in the shop, with mechanics replacing a blown head gasket on the engine. That will probably set me back $2,700 or so.
I was able to borrow against an investment account I have to cover the cost, so I suppose in that sense I’m happy and lucky.
A vehicle rental also showed me truly how expensive gasoline can be.
I’ve been used to, for the most part, paying no more than $40 or $45 to fill my vehicle when I drive cross state to the Quad Cities. I did so again this weekend in the rental, not refilling until reaching my destination.
That time – although it was a gallon or two more – I had to pay $65.
Granted, the rental vehicle didn’t get as good of gas mileage as my vehicle does, and I am assuming I used the same amount of gasoline for the 250-mile trip. But I suppose the $20 can make at least a psychological difference.
It’ll be a wait-and-see case on whether gas prices decrease in time for the state tournaments. Here – assuming Atlantic – to Fort Dodge is approximately 240 miles round trip, while a trip to Iowa City (for the baseball state tournament) is 370 miles there and back.
At $4.50 per gallon, you figure the bill.
With that said, i vividly have been thinking back to my childhood. I was in elementary school at the time of the Iranian Revolution and the Iran Hostage Crisis of 1979-1981, a time when tensions between the United States and the Middle East weren’t the only things that were sky high.
So were gas prices, when motorists paid $1.25 per gallon.
That’s downright cheap today ... but remember that this was 40-plus years ago. Today, that $1.25 at the pump would be just over $4.40 per gallon. Just slightly cheaper than now, but really expensive then for working families.
I recall the time I was riding with the elderly neighbors, who filled up their 1979 Ford LTD (with a V-8) engine at a gas station. I was about 8 or 9, and that was the first time I saw the pump “roll over.” By that, I mean the gas pump was analog (four reels) and could display a maximum of $19.99; it would “roll over” back to zero once $20 was reached ... and there were several times in 1980 and 1981 when that happened.
That was a rude awakening, when motorists paid 70 cents just a few years earlier.
* * *
But enough said about the gas prices.
Let’s just get my car back and – knock on wood – hope for many tens of thousands of miles of happy motoring.
There’s still lots of baseball and softball to be played, and the road could be either fairly regional or quite long, depending on if its baseball or softball for Atlantic.
Pairings have been announced for Atlantic, and the road trips the baseball team will have to make won’t be any longer than normal: Glenwood before – should the Trojans win over the Rams – Harlan and potentially Council Bluffs.
Softball-wise, the end of the regional road for Atlantic stretches all the way to Williamsburg, some 25 miles east of Iowa City. No doubt the Raiders deserve to be the top seed in this regional, and cemented it with an 11-0 win over the Trojans earlier this season.
But I’m sure the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union could have created a more travel-friendly regional bracket, as the Iowa High School Athletic Association did with its brackets, including those in all four classes, Class 3A Substate 8 (in which Atlantic is in) included.
* * *
Finally, a note on Griswold’s recent trip out east, to Washington.
Washington is a community, just a little larger than Atlantic, sitting about 35 miles south of Iowa City.
There were apparently some connections between Griswold and Washington coaches, and a decision was made to have the Tigers make an overnight trip and play some Saturday softball.
The teams were outstanding: Class 3A No. 3 Davenport Assumption, and then hosting Washington, from a pretty decent Southeast Iowa Conference. Although the Tigers lost both games, they were able to produce some offense and, from what I’ve heard, even had the bases loaded against Assumption but were unable to score. They put the ball in play against two strong pitchers, and were able to play some decent defense.
The payoff should come in the post-season. For a school its size, coming from the Corner Conference, Griswold probably has one of the better schedules you’ll find in southwest Iowa. Coach Jody Rossell’s team has never been afraid to play Class 3A schools, with Clarinda, Red Oak and Shenandoah on their schedule in years’ past, but adding Washington and Assumption only helps the Tigers in the long run.
Now, if the powers-that-be can only get Griswold in the Trojan Softball Invitational, where they could face other Hawkeye Ten Conference teams (including Atlantic, but also Council Bluffs Lewis Central, Creston and Harlan among others), Carroll and, at least this past year Estherville-Lincoln Central. Those are some outstanding schools, and playing those schools would really help boost Griswold’s profile.
Matter of fact, I’m hoping that CAM, Cass County’s other school, finds a way to get into the Trojan Invitational and has the chance to play a strong field of schools.
After all, who you play during the regular season matters.