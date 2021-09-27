I'd like to send a sincere thank you to the employees of the Atlantic Bottling Co. for their help recovering the money I lost outside their office last Thursday. It means so much to have such kind, honest people in our community. Thank you again.
Letter to the Editor- A Sincere Thank You
jeffl
