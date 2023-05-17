It’s hard to believe that the 2022-2023 school year has flown by so fast.
It’s as a colleague pointed out this past week: The older you get, the more it seems like life moves faster.
And so it is with the class of 2023, who have had a number of milestone celebrations in the past week. There’s been proms, baccalaureates and honor services at church, senior scholarship and honors nights and, of course, the milestones for our athletes.
Senior nights have taken place at schools across the area for all the sports, including soccer, tennis, golf and track. In track, many seniors will be among those competing this week at Drake Stadium and the Iowa state track meet.
This year, all eight schools will be represented in some way. Each of the eight News-Telegraph area boys’ teams have at least one event entered, while five of the eight area girls’ teams have at least one event.
Atlantic, as a Class 3A school, has the most between both the boys’ and girls’ teams, with 17 events, nine girls and eight boys.
Senior boys from Atlantic who will take their final bows at Des Moines are Caden Andersen, Jadyn Cox, Alex Keiser, Jackson McLaren, Easton O’Brien, Tanner O’Brien, Carter Pellett and Jayden Proehl. Over on the girls’ side, the team is a bit younger as there’s just a threesome who’ll call the state track meet their final one: Aubrey Guyer, Chloe Mullenix and Ava Rush.
Other track seniors, starting with the boys: Dylan Comes, Cooper Lamp, James McLaren, Carter Smith and Logan Tarrell. Laney Brosam, Abbi Richter, Abby Smith and Claire Wiederstein also competed well for the Trojans.
It’s crazy to think that for these seniors, it’s just their third season. Their freshman season, as you may remember, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Suffice it to say, whether this season marks their first time or second or third time, these seniors have made the most of their opportunities. And that, I think, may be a life’s lesson to note, considering the coronavirus pandemic: Make the most of the opportunities you do get, because you never know when life will change, sometimes in a major way.
Before I get too far ahead, there’s other Atlantic seniors to honor for the other spring sports.
In golf, Lexi Noelck, Abby Smith and Cruz Weaver – Smith was one of three dual-sport athletes this spring for the Trojans – represented the Trojans very well on the links. Soccer athletes include Franco Castillo and Isaiha Ihoff on the boys’ side, and – along with Guyer (who was dual-sporting this season) – Edria Brummer, Dayna Dreager, Mattie Dvorak, Lindley Eblen, Quinn Grubbs and Jada Jensen.
In boys’ tennis, Clevi Johnson will get at least two more matches at the state singles tournament, being played May 23-24 in Waterloo. Easton O’Brien was a dual sport athlete, also choosing tennis. Other seniors were Brenden Casey, Isaac Henson, Michael Hotze, Rio Johnson, Keira Olson, Alex Rosenbaum, Josephine Sorensen and Brook Vandevanter.
Whew! That’s 40 names – quite a list. (And forgive me if I’ve left anyone out.)
Congratulations to them all.
May your paths in life be successful, may you apply all you’ve learned in sports and in the classroom well, and please keep in touch. The community still is your community, and we’ll always be there to support you.
And yes, we’ll be at the state track meet, covering all of our eight area schools and documenting their success. Please watch for their stories coming later this week in the News-Telegraph and our sister publication, the Audubon County Advocate Journal.
* * *
On the national front:
A lot’s been said about Ross Chastain, the emerging NASCAR star who hasn’t exactly made friends – and truth be told, going by the stories, perhaps some enemies – on the racing circuit.
I get that not all athletes are out there to make friends. Perhaps that’s his way of thinking.
But someday, his behaviors and attitude is going to have some serious repercussions, and ones he might not be ready to accept.
I also hope there are answers soon to the recent news about the horse deaths in the leadup to the Kentucky Derby. I realize sometimes deaths happen, but to have seven in one year demands some sort of questions ... and answers.