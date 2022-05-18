Well, this is it.
Graduation season for the first four-year class I’ve followed, from freshman to senior year here in Atlantic. The fall of 2022 brings the second cycle.
Where has the time come?
Sunday brought graduation for several of our area schools. I attended Griswold’s graduation to take some photos, and heard the insights and pieces of wisdom of three wonderful young men and women, and words of advice from the superintendent.
Everything said is worthy of consideration and pondering.
I’ve written advice to seniors several times in the past. A column I wrote in Iowa County, my last there four years ago, stressed how little things matter and that seniors should take pride in their work, down to the smallest detail, because it reflects on you and the finished product and how it’ll look in the future.
Not during graduation season so much, but earlier in 2018, I talked about how physical education teachers would number students off and then place them on “teams” to play a sport, everything from basketball and touch football to tug-of-war. The idea of that column was to stress that we are diverse, each one having a talent to contribute and that we had better learn how to put it all together if we’re to be a better society.
Six years ago, I used the then-current Tim McGraw song “Humble and Kind” to focus on life’s little lessons: Going to church, treasuring moments with older people such as grandma and grandpa, holding the door, saying please and thank you, and things not to do (steal, cheat, lie, expecting a free ride, holding a grudge or harboring bitterness) ... on the list went. All of those led up to the main moral of the song: Be kind and generous to others and do the right thing.
It’s amazing that, along the way where our seniors have learned along the way – everything from learning to read to driving a car, making friends to meeting a few we may not necessarily like, learning how to solve simple (2+2=4) and complex problems (calculus and analysis) ... and experience life’s ups and downs.
Sometimes, I wonder if, with all that has gone on, even just the last two to three years, if it’s all been worth it. We’ve been through a pandemic, seen the conflict between Russia and the Ukraine, had our democracy seriously challenged, had every imaginable institution attacked, defiled and their integrity seriously challenged ... and all but come eye-to-eye to the day of reckoning for everything we value, believe in, hold dear, and so forth.
But it’s as Griswold superintendent David Henrichs pointed out in his remarks: The sun always comes up the next day (in the east), and we get a new chance and opportunity to do better the next day. It’s all about the choices we make.
I’ll echo both Tim McGraw and Henrichs and make a charge to the new graduates of this world: Be sure to thank your support systems – parents, grandparents and other members of your family, teachers, coaches, friends, spiritual leaders and so on.
And be thankful for what we have in America and the chance to have opportunities here. It may not always seem like it and we may have days we doubt it, but we still have the greatest country here. We have the freedom to express an opinion without being fearful the government will get back at us, for instance, and that’s just one example. We had the freedom to celebrate Easter ... and that and my earlier example are two things that didn’t happen or aren’t happening in the Ukraine right now, sadly.
Again, I wonder what has changed so much, just in the last two years? Why have we become so ... well, different?
That’s a question that probably has so many answers and would take forever to answer.
But I will ask this of everyone in the meantime: Please, heed the advice of what’s in that Tim McGraw song “Humble and Kind,” especially those two words in the title: being humble and being kind.
If we start to do that, we can learn to deal with everything else and it’ll take care of itself.
Finally, a look back and a look ahead.
So much has changed since 2003-2004, the year this year’s high school seniors were born. When the future college class of 2026 enters college, the world will likely change even more.
But think about it. In the tradition of the Minset List, for this year’s high school seniors:
- The world has always communicated via social media. First MySpace, then Twitter and Facebook. The idea of a rotary dial phone is completely lost, as iPhones were starting to replace landlines even then.
- Wikipedia has always been the go-to source for quick fact-finding. Comptons, Encyclopedia Britannica/Americana, Funk & Wagnalls, etc. have never existed except as museum pieces (or as items in boxes in grandma’s attic). It should be noted one can still turn to the World Book Encyclopedia, one of the few surviving print encyclopedias, to get a permanent print record of knowledge and fact.
- “American Idol” has always produced the biggest new stars, and Carrie Underwood is virtually a legend. (In my youth, it was “Star Search,” and it was how a band named Sawyer Brown came to make it.) Music has almost always been streamed or available via services such as iTunes, and the top hits of the moment came in a series called “Now That’s What I Call Music” (rather than K-Tel).
- Gas has almost always been at least $2 per gallon, thanks in large part to hurricanes (Charley, Frances, Ivan and Jeannie) that struck the oil-producing Gulf coast in 2004; Katrina was a year away. Compare to when I was born 50 years ago, when gas wars were ongoing and you could buy a gallon for 29 cents! Eight years later, in 1980, gas was $1.29 ... which adjusted for inflation is a whopping $4.60.
- If not a Facebook term for “social connection,” the word “Friends” has always been moreso a line of Lego toys rather than a situation comedy that one maybe caught in reruns.
- Tom Brady has always been the epitome of what’s great about the NFL, and the New England Patriots were always the team everyone aspired to be. The greatest NBA players were always LeBron James and Kobe Bryant, rather than guys like Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson.
- The WWE – as the former World Wrestling Federation, or WWF, has always been known – has always been dominated by guys like John Cena and Brock Lesnar, while top 90s stars Triple H and Shawn Michaels were in their waning days, 1980s stars Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair were elder statesmen, and legends like Bruno Sammartino, “Superstar” Billy Graham and Andre the Giant were seen only on YouTube videos rather than the VHS videos that were always relics of the past.
- Oldsmobiles and Plymouths were always found on the used car lot, while the Pontiac and Mercury had their days numbered. (Compare 50 years ago, when the demise of the Studebaker was still fairly recent and someone could buy a used one in reasonably good condition.)
Speaking of cars, SUVs and crossover vehicles such as the Ford Escape – those all-wheel drive vehicles — were always the most popular vehicles, compared to the station wagons of my youth, and the AMC Eagle was the first successful CUV in 1980. I hope someday, this year’s senior class can get the privilege to ride (or drive) an early-to-mid 1970s Ford Country Squire or Chevrolet Caprice Estate or Plymouth Gran Fury Suburban (all station wagons) ... just to see how they drove and know what it was like to ride in a vehicle similar to what grandma and grandpa perhaps owned.
How times have changed.
Relish the moment. Change the world for the better.