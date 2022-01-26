“About time!”
An area wrestling coach said those exact words as he summed up the general sentiment of wrestling coaches and fans.
That came with the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union sanctioning wrestling, starting with the 2022-2023 season.
The hard work and push for wrestling had finally paid off, and for the 1,000 or so girls’ wrestlers statewide, they finally have a sport to compete in.
It’s amazing to see how much the sport has grown in just the past four years. The Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association had hosted a state tournament the past four years, and the popularity skyrocketed from about seven dozen in 2019 to almost 700 this year. It’s a number that’s expected to grow, both here and statewide.
In the News-Telegraph coverage area, eight wrestlers competed at state. The potential for that number to increase is expected, given there are girls in middle school (seventh and eighth grades) competing in the sport from likely all six area schools – Atlantic, ACGC, AHSTW, Audubon, Griswold and Riverside – that offer the sport.
I’ll have more on this topic in coming weeks, both in articles and this column.
But it says something for the sport when more and more colleges are giving women their time on the mat, and their time to shine, show they can train hard, compete hard for six minutes and be just as good as the men.
When it comes to the WWE and its rivals (most notably AEW and Impact!), the sport of women’s professional wrestling has evolved from a novelty sideshow – older fans may remember names such as the Fabulous Moolah and Wendi Richter – to the early 2000s and simply being a way to excite male members of the audience to being legitimate competitions and evolving from main events to having entire shows with just women’s matches.
Each year, Pro Wrestling Illustrated magazine has fan-voted awards, one of them being Match Of the Year, which fans vote on what they believe to be the most important or best match of the year. Twice, a women’s match has been so voted, including 2021 when Britt Baker faced Thunder Rosa in an “unsanctioned Lights Out” match (the objective basically being to knock out your opponent and make him/her unable to respond to a 10-count).
Girls’ wrestling is here.
It’s a great time for the sport.
* * *
What an exciting finish to the Kansas City Chiefs’ overtime contest vs. the Buffalo Bills Sunday night.
High-scoring bursts, such as what was seen in the final 1:54 of regulation, are somewhat common in high school and college, but it’s rare that something incredible like the 25-point outburst between both teams is seen in the NFL.
Yet, the thriller could have continued much longer than after the Chiefs scored the lone touchdown, on its opening drive of overtime. The Bills never got an opportunity to have a response drive, and per the rules currently in place, once a team scores, the game is over – even if the scoring team has the ball first and the defense fails to stop them.
Of course, it could be argued that it’s the defense’s job to stop the offense and if they can’t (or don’t), tut-tut, too bad, so sad.
But what would have happened had the Bills gotten (at least) a four-down series to try to score? What are the chances they would have scored as easily as they did in the final two minutes of regulation, then connected on a two-point conversion to win the game? The result would have, of course, been all four road teams winning their divisional semifinals, but that’s beside the point. The point would have been that they, the Bills, would have had a fair chance and possibly earned the right to face the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, the winner moving to Super Bowl LVI.
Or, they – like the Chiefs – could keep kicking extra point kicks and this goes on until one team has the lead at the end of a 10-minute overtime period.
Quite frankly, they could still be playing well into Monday morning. The way things were going and the frantic pace at which they were ... it sure was possible.
Ironically enough, it was the Chiefs who moved to implement overtime rules in the playoffs, such as to allow both teams at least one possession. Meaning, if the team receiving the ball first scores on their opening drive, the other team gets (at least) one four-down series.
To go further, if the team getting opening possession in overtime scores first, and the other team is stopped whatever way (turnover, failure to convert on fourth down, etc.), the game is over. At least they got one possession.
It is about fairness, really, and with so much on the line, it really isn’t asking a whole lot.
The only thing I’d suggest in to whatever is proposed: No field goals allowed. The only way to score is by touchdown.
* * *
Looking ahead to the next couple of weeks, boys’ basketball teams will begin their road to the state tournament.
And for the first time since I’ve been sports editor here at Atlantic (and, by extension, the Audubon County Advocate Journal), each of the area’s six Iowa Class 1A (smallest tier of schools by enrollment) teams – AHSTW, Audubon, CAM, Exira-EHK, Griswold and Riverside – are in the same district, District 15.
Those six, along with Council Bluffs Heartland Christian, IKM Manning and Nodaway Valley will compete for the District 15 championship, the tournament to be conducted Feb. 11, 14, 17 and 22.
The coaches from the district were slated to meet sometime in the coming week to determine seeding and who will play who in their first games. Based on records, my prediction is that AHSTW, which is having a banner season behind Brayden Lund, Raydden Grobe and Kyle Sternberg, will easily get the No. 1 seed.
From there, it could be a real tossup for who gets the second through fourth seeds and should make for the most interesting discussion. Riverside is having one of its best seasons in recent memory, while CAM and Exira-EHK are in the thick of the Rolling Valley Conference race. The Bulldogs, Cougars and Spartans – all of them have at least 10 wins – each have players worthy of all-state mention.
Then the fifth- through ninth seeds could be, in order, Audubon, Nodaway Valley, IKM-Manning, Heartland Christian and Griswold.
The official pairings will be announced probably late this week or early next.
The District 15 champion plays in the Substate 8 championship Feb. 26 at a site to be determined. It’ll be the District 16 champion, and the top contenders, based on record, appear to be, in alphabetical order, Boyer Valley, Tri-Center of Neola and West Harrison.
ACGC, in Class 2A, is in its own District 15 and, likely to hit 15 wins for the second time in as many years, will probably get one of the top two seeds and thus a first-round bye along with fellow West Central Activities Conference mate Van Meter. Panorama should get the No. 3 seed, with Interstate 35 of Truro, West Central Valley of Stuart and Woodward-Granger rounding out the six-team bunch.
District 16, with whom District 15 is paired to get Substate 8, appears to have Treynor as its top team, with Clarinda and Underwood fighting for that second seed. Red Oak is having one of its best seasons in recent memory and could also be in the mix for one of the upper seeds. Shenandoah and Missouri Valley round things out.
Mine are just predictions. As I noted, the real pairings will come out in the next week or so.
Some good basketball coming down the way.