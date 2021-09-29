I really can’t think of anything I can say that hasn’t already been said about the week Atlantic’s football team went through.
The Trojans went into last Friday’s game against ADM with heavy hearts after the sudden death last week of Joshua Park, father of lineman Cole Park.
Then – showing just how dangerous this game can be – Garrett McLaren suffered what was at first thought to be a serious injury on a routine running play.
That’s more than enough for one community to bear.
Thankfully, Garrett’s injury ended up being a concussion, and his mother noted on social media that he probably was going to miss this week’s game against Harlan.
Garrett himself provided good news after leaving the hospital late Friday night, in particular thanking the ADM community: “Thank you to everyone from the ADM community. It truly means more than you know that people you’ve never meet (sic) care for you.”
But the big takeaway from all this is how a band of brothers, a team and the community they represented came together to support both families. The Park family in their time of sorrow, and the McLarens, who already have been through so much as Steele continues his amazing recovery.
I think of the Kenny Chesney song “The Boys Of Fall.” Not just a dedication to high school football, but a reflection on the band of brothers, a team that stands together and sticks together, through thick and thin, the emotional wins and the tough-to-swallow losses.
One lyric stood out, and it’s the metaphoric reference to tough times, personified: “You mess with one man, you got us all.” Tough times struck, but the Trojans stood tall as, indeed, “the boys of fall.”
That, I know was seen this past week.
No matter how the rest of the season ends, coach Joe Brummer and this team is a winner in my book.
* * *
Sadly, things didn’t end so well not too far from here.
A homecoming accident turned tragic when a 12-year-old boy fell off a homecoming float and died. Instead of the game Friday, the town’s ministerial association hosted a gathering of families at the entrance of the football field.
When the two teams took the field on Saturday, no doubt the Rebels were playing for their schoolmate and his family. They were able to deliver a big 49-13 victory.
Certainly that was a small consolation as now thoughts in the Sloan community turn to helping a family mourn.
* * *
CAM has a special kid on their football team.
Lane Spieker is looking more and more like the state’s top eight-man player this fall. He surely could be a power on just about any 11-man team out there.
When you roll up more than 400 all-purpose yards against one of your top rivals and the No. 3 team in the state, that’s when you know you’ve got a good athlete.
Thing is, it’s the Cougars’ linemen that were big in helping him out. Sure, Audubon was missing a key lineman on defense as Joey Schramm didn’t play, but guys like Nolan Hensley, Colton Erickson, Reese Oglesbee, Ty Eblen, Bryce Shaff, Corbin Peach, Gavyn Jessen, Kaden Hensley and many others whose names I’m sure I’m forgetting did the grunt work up front for the Cougars.
The result: The state’s top-ranked eight-man team taking a solid 58-42 win over the Wheelers.
Audubon didn’t do too bad. Any team that is able to bounce back from a surely disastrous start – it was 24-0 late in the first quarter – to have a chance (several times) to take the lead has to be a seriously valid contender. And the Wheelers’ one-two punch of Gavin Smith and Carter Andreasen rolled up 347 combined yards. Not quite as many as Spieker had by himself (he had 373) but that’s still going to be something for CAM to look at if and when they meet again.
The question to the Iowa High School Athletic Association is this: Assuming both teams win the rest of their games – it’s favorable for both – how will the powers-that-be group teams? (Thirty-two teams in eight-man, as well as the three smaller 11-man classes – A, 1A and 2A – have a “round-of-32” game.)
That’ll be interesting to see. It may have to be a rematch as soon as the quarterfinals, with only one team going to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Both teams are good enough to go. If only one can go, then so be it, but both teams proved something to me and are deserving.
Speaking of splitting teams, probably the most difficult class to divide up among the 11-man classes might be Class 4A.
Yeah, that’s my alma mater’s class, North Scott. But two teams in their district are off to pretty good starts. However, Burlington is 4-1 but of their four wins three of them have one win each and a fourth – Ottumwa – hasn’t even been in a competitive game; while they played Oskaloosa tough, they’re the only team that has done winning. Fort Madison has a quality win over a decent Fairfield team, so they bear watching.
Still, the state’s top Class 4A team should be favored to run the table, which then leaves an interesting dilemma: How to separate North Scott from a possible pre-UNI-Dome rematch with either Fort Madison or Cedar Rapids Xavier, the latter team the Lancers got a convincing win over just two weeks ago.
It might not be that easy to separate Indianola, the No. 2 team in Class 4A, from their district mates either. They’ve got Bondurant-Farrar, which was ranked third in the latest Associated Press poll, and Norwalk was right outside the top 10. Could be that one or more of those teams could be sent either west ... or east to play someone.
And then you have Class 2A, where the balance of power appears to be northwest Iowa. How will those teams be split?
Again, it all bears watching.
* * *
I don’t always get some of the criticism of Chicago Cubs leadership when it comes to the roster changes this past season.
Or what may or may happen during the off-season.
It’s not unlike what dozens of Major League Baseball teams have done in the past, nor what a few teams will be doing during the winter in preparation for the 2022 season. As I write this, the Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Cardinals are 100-loss teams, and two others were in danger of joining them in that dubious club, so I imagine their team’s leadership will be making some tough decisions during the winter.
Chicago is trying to build for the future. Let them. I know that “wait until next year” is a long overused term, but that’s the only choice Cubs fans have at this point ... to see if the team hierarchy can use its $40 million wisely to find the best players and come up with the best possible roster and the Cubs can return to the post-season.
* * *
On a personal note, the surgery went well and there was no cancer involved.
It ended up being a sebaceous cyst, but it was benign. Pretty large, but it was good to get removed.
And hopefully, that takes care of that, forever.