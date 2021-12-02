“Oh give thanks to the Lord; call upon His name; make known His deeds among the peoples!”
-1 Chronicles 16:8
It seems no one is very certain about the number of words we speak per day. Most of the quick research I did had a range between 10,000 — 16,000 words per day. I can tell you from experience while teaching at the high school far fewer words were spoken than teaching at the elementary. I suppose laptops and cell phones have something to do with that. And perhaps because young elementary kids will talk while you’re talking, ask if they can tell you something and begin telling before you can even answer, and tell you for their friend who is also going to tell you. Anyway, my point is we put thousands upon thousands of words out into this world each day, whether by mouth, phone, or computer.
David gives this exhortation as the ark of the covenant was being brought to Jerusalem. It was an exciting time and a time of celebration. He wanted the people to make known the deeds of the Lord. I wonder, as we enter this exciting time of celebration called Thanksgiving, if we could respond to David’s exhortation. I don’t know your family traditions, maybe you go around the table and share something you’re thankful for or maybe you just grab a few plates and sit down in front of the football games. But regardless of who you’re going to be with and how traditional you get, we can all make the Lord’s deeds known.
One of the greatest ways we can thank the Lord and give Him praise is to share with others the good things God has done in our lives. Take a moment now to give Him thanks for all that He’s done. Let’s all take this exhortation of David as a challenge. Let’s be intentional in making known what God has done and how He’s moving in each of our lives. Have a great Thanksgiving weekend.
Make it known!