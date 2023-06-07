The weather has been unpredictable, to say the least, when it comes to rain.
Just when you think the weather is fair and a good baseball or softball game is sure to take place, a sudden downpour comes up and turns those fair-weather plans into foul territory.
Such was the case last week for Atlantic softball.
Long story short: Two nights of games were wiped out because of rain, those showers of which left standing water on the field. Thursday’s storms dumped 1.6 inches of rain in town, all in a short period of time.
Friday night’s storms were just as heavy, again with standing water on the high school field and the fields at the Atlantic Municipal Utilities fields, where the Trojan Softball Invitational was set to take place on Saturday.
Driving by at 9 p.m. Friday night, several of the fields at the AMU complex had standing water on them. It surely didn’t look good for softball.
But come 6 a.m. Saturday morning, the fields had dried considerably.
That still left plenty of work to do to get the fields in shape for a 10 a.m. kickoff, an hour later than initially planned.
Thanks, then, go to Bodie Johnson, Cole Lowery, Darby McLaren, Paul Wood, Adam Sonntag and I’m sure several others to get whatever water was still standing dried off, and then the fields ready for play.
Sure, some of the games were moved to Atlantic High School, which was fine, but in the end, it was a successful tournament. Every one of the 10 teams that came got three games each, and it was a good way to see an exciting brand of southwest Iowa high school softball.
I guess my wish list – in addition to CAM and Griswold coming in the future, to see how they match up with schools from the Hawkeye Ten Conference and elsewhere – would be for Mother Nature to cooperate next time.
Sure, we need the rain – badly – but let it not interfere with a great pastime.
Let the kids play.
* * *
It’s been a couple of weeks since Gary Barta announced his retirement as athletic director for the University of Iowa.
In a year that’s been newsworthy to say the least for the Hawkeyes’ athletics department in every way except sports, Barta’s abrupt departure leaves questions about his departure and the future under interim AD Beth Goetz.
First things first, the questions about why Barta left are going to persist. There’s many who will claim the powers-that-be had enough with the lawsuits.
Admittedly, there were a number of them, none good.
There was the $6.6 million suit where the university was found liable in the case of former senior associate athletic director Jane Meyer and field hockey coach Tracey Griesbaum over gender discrimination. Another gender discrimination lawsuit cost the university $200,000 and there was the nearly $4.2 racial discrimination lawsuit paid to former football players.
And there was the recent gambling allegations.
So there is a faction out there that said the notoriety outweighed all the hires and successes, the fundraising and new facilities, the future plans for Carver-Hawkeye Arena and so forth.
That includes successful hires with Tom Brands as Iowa wrestling coach and Fran McCaffery as men’s basketball coach. And, of course, he’s overseen tremendous success with women’s basketball, as the Hawkeyes – with Caitlin Clark as the centerpiece – taking runner-up honors earlier this spring.
Will anything change under Goetz? We’ll have to wait and see.
Meantime, The Athletic magazine suggests that one of Goetz’s biggest tasks in the near term, at least until a permanent AD is hired, might be “succession planning in football” ... that is, the possibility of Kirk Ferentz retiring within the next several years.
Scott Dotchermann, who has written for The Athletic, has noted how important the hiring of Hayden Fry was. Indeed, his hiring cannot be underestimated – he resurrected a downtrodden program that was on the verge of collapse and brought them to two Rose Bowls and a winning reputation. Ferentz carried on that success, and although there have been hiccups along the way insofar as on-the-field success, the Hawkeyes can generally be counted on to get to a good bowl game.
It’s as Dotchermann stated this time around: What happens next is critical. He noted that even national powerhouses have made wrong hires, and they’ve quickly downspiraled in success. Nebraska hiring Scott Frost is a primary example.
Getting back to Iowa, however, it’ll be interesting to see how long Ferentz stays with someone new in charge, and even more interestingly, if Brian Ferentz keeps his job as offensive coordinator. He was mercilessly attacked last fall, particularly on social media by armchair quarterbacks who have never coached the game (even at the pee-wee level) for his lack of offensive punch. While I understand that’ll happen when you score seven points in a game with three of them coming on a field goal – well, it was enough to win a game, so case closed there – and your defense returns more turnovers for touchdowns in a game, you could be on the hot seat.
But it’s the head coach and his staff together that come up with the game plan to win. And sometimes, it is defense that carries a team, especially when you don’t have a great quarterback, a group of offensive linemen and other players who commit penalties, blow assignments and so forth. It’s as I’ve stated several times: College football is not EA Sports and the Madden series of games, where you can easily score 150 points and roll up 1,000 yards a game.
It’s possible Barta was, and not just by football video game addicts or know-it-alls – and to be fair, not just because of Brian Ferentz’s lack of offensive success but, some say, nepotism issues.
That said, Goetz surely will have different standards. You can bet she’ll demand more than 17 points a game from Brian Ferentz, otherwise, he could be shown the door.
And then the speculation would begin, and would it be a case of, “If he goes, I go” for Ferentz.
Then again, it’d also be interesting if she were to, say, force McCaffery out if his team is unable to pass the first round of the NCAA Men’s Division I basketball tournament. (And yes, each year, there’s BS blather on social media from some want to see McCaffery let go.)
The question from there is, will Goetz be promoted eventually, and the “interim” tag removed, or will the national search indeed find someone else?
I’ve always thought you have to at least do the search, for legal reasons if nothing else. Otherwise, she’d have the job permanently.
We’ll have to wait and see who indeed gets interviewed, if those names are made public and most importantly, who gets the job.
Just remember: The new AD will have to deal with the fallout of the lawsuits and gambling allegations, and be trusted with maintaining success on the football field and keeping the other coaches happy to continue all the good news from Iowa City.