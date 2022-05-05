“Jesus answered, ‘I tell you, if these (people) were silent, the very stones would cry out.’”
-Luke 19:40
The scene is Jesus making His final entry into Jerusalem. The crowds have gathered, laid down their cloaks and begun to wave the palm branches. They are shouting praises to Jesus as He slowly makes His way into the city. The Pharisees don’t like what’s going on so they demand Jesus rebuke the crowd. Today’s verse is Jesus’ response.
I don’t know how many favorites one can have, but this has become another one of my favorite verses in all of Scripture. It’s subtle, but exudes the power and confidence of our Savior. However, it also implies our responsibility as Jesus’ people. Our responsibility is to keep the stones silent. We are to live in such a way the stones won’t begin to cry out. This means we live lives of worship and praise. Songs and shouts of praise ought to flow from our hearts. Maybe these actually flow out from our lips in kind words or hallelujahs or perhaps in action through our hands and feet. One thing is certain, Jesus will get the praise and adoration He deserves. The question is from where will it come. Will it continue to be Jesus’ people or will the rocks begin to cry out?
Are you doing your part in keeping the stones silent? Are you living a life of worship and praise? Are you gathering with your family Sunday mornings to celebrate the King of kings? No matter where we are or what we do, the responsibility is ours. We are to worship, honor and praise the Messiah in all we do. Let’s embrace this expectation and find joy in the silence of the stones.